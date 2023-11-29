Frederick Health helps to organize donation of 2 million diapers

"This effort demonstrates the power of collaboration. The Frederick community, including our numerous non-profit partners, is incredibly generous; we all benefit when we work together," said Heather Kirby, Vice President, and Chief Population Health Officer Post this

Leveraging a generous donation from the Ausherman Family Foundation, institutional knowledge from the Frederick Rescue Mission, the real-world experience from the Family Connects Frederick County team, and the purchasing power of Frederick Health, the first set of diapers is scheduled to be delivered to the Frederick Health Village on November 27. A photo and interview opportunity with representatives of the above groups will be held at the Frederick Health Village on Wednesday, November 29 at 10:30 AM. Media members are invited to attend. Should you wish to attend, please contact Josh Faust, Public Relations & Communications Specialist with Frederick Health.

"We are thrilled to use the purchasing power of Frederick Health to connect local families with a much-needed resource," said Heather Kirby, Vice President, and Chief Population Health Officer with Frederick Health.

The Family Connects Frederick County team identified the lack of reliable diaper assistance while conducting home visits with newborns and their families. This issue is not just a need for newborns, but also for older children as they grow. Working with local partners, Family Connects Frederick County sought to develop a resource in the community where families could have consistent access to a basic need that is often overlooked.

"This effort demonstrates the power of collaboration. The Frederick community, including our numerous non-profit partners, is incredibly generous; we all benefit when we work together," said Kirby.

About Frederick Health

Frederick Health provides comprehensive healthcare services to the residents of Frederick County. The system includes Frederick Health Hospital, Frederick Health Medical Group, Frederick Health Employer Solutions, Frederick Health Home Care, and Frederick Health Hospice. Frederick Health Medical Group is a multi-specialty practice with more than 100 providers, 22 specialties and 25 locations across the county. The system has several ambulatory care locations, the freestanding James M Stockman Cancer Institute, four urgent care locations, and the Frederick Health Village. With 4,000 team members, Frederick Health provides a full spectrum of healthcare and wellness services to support its mission to positively impact the well-being of every individual in our community.

For more information on Frederick Health, visit http://www.frederickhealth.org/newbornvisit

Media Contact

Josh Faust, Frederick Health, 240-566-4816, [email protected], https://www.frederickhealth.org/

SOURCE Frederick Health