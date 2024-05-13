Frederick Health Hospital Names 2024 Nurses of the Year

"I've always felt privileged to be part of this team of healthcare providers. It means a lot to be recognized by my peers, whom I really admire," Nicodemus stated. Post this

"This is such an incredible honor. I have the benefit of being surrounded by an amazing team. I am truly humbled," said Gibson.

Wearing many hats, Jeb is a strong nurse, educator, paramedic, and Clinical Nurse Specialist. Working in the emergency department can sometimes be challenging, but Jeb has accomplished a great deal in helping to keep this community healthy. His years of experience, certifications, and education make him a strong leader and patient advocate. Throughout the pandemic, Jeb rose to the challenge and supported the hospital.

"He routinely shows his dedication, compassion, leadership, and expertise; he is a proven, trusted asset to Frederick Health," said Peggy McNeill, Director of Nursing Quality and Professional Practice

Ellen Nicodemus, a Registered Nurse with Pediatrics, was named the Direct Care Nurse of the Year.

"I've always felt privileged to be part of this team of healthcare providers. It means a lot to be recognized by my peers, whom I really admire," Nicodemus stated.

According to her colleagues and supervisors, Ellen is a fantastic asset to the Pediatrics team. With over 22 years of experience, she is a leader and someone all staff look up to, always there to aid others with a smile. The Pediatrics Department praised Ellen for her way of teaching both clinical expertise and the art of compassion.

"Ellen is the epitome of the art of nursing. She has the delicate balance of skill, compassion, integrity, and experience that all nurses should strive for," said Charli Crawford, Manager, Pediatrics Department.

