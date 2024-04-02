Frederick Health partners with Infinite Legacy for National Donate Life Month

"The gift of organ donation provides not the opportunity to save a life, it also provides hope," said Tom Kleinhanzl, President & CEO of Frederick Health. "We are thrilled to partner with Infinite Legacy each year to promote and support their vital mission." Post this

"The gift of organ donation provides not the opportunity to save a life, it also provides hope," said Tom Kleinhanzl, President & CEO of Frederick Health. "We are thrilled to partner with Infinite Legacy each year to promote and support their vital mission."

A flag-raising ceremony and photo op will occur outside Frederick Health Hospital on April 10 at 1 PM. Organ donation recipients, their families, and representatives from Frederick Health and Infinite Legacy will be on hand to offer remarks. Members of the media are invited to attend.

Infinite Legacy facilitates organ, eye and tissue donation and educates people about the critical importance of registering to be a donor. We work with 68 hospitals and eight transplant centers to decrease the number of people waiting for a lifesaving transplant. We are passionate about giving life and restoring hope while honoring the legacy and generosity of donors and providing care to families.

Frederick Health provides comprehensive healthcare services to the residents of Frederick County. The system includes Frederick Health Hospital, Frederick Health Medical Group, Frederick Health Employer Solutions, Frederick Health Home Care, and Frederick Health Hospice. Frederick Health Medical Group is a multi-specialty practice with more than 120 providers, 22 specialties and 25 locations across the county. The system has several ambulatory care locations, the freestanding James M Stockman Cancer Institute, four urgent care locations, and the Frederick Health Village. With 4,000 team members, Frederick Health provides a full spectrum of healthcare and wellness services to support its mission to positively impact the well-being of every individual in our community. For more information on Frederick Health, visit http://www.frederickhealth.org

Josh Faust, Frederick Health Hospital, 240-566-4816, [email protected], www.frederickhealth.org

