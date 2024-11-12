Frederick Health Partners with Local Farm on Healthy Foods Program

"Farm fresh is the way to go! The seasonal variety influenced my eating style in the healthiest way," said Debbie, a DPP participant. Post this

Laura brings up to 30 bundles of fresh produce each week to various DPP classes. While the bundles vary by the growing season, she has shared everything from arugula to zucchini with participants. In total, 40 fruits and vegetables are made available. Reviews from program participants are overwhelmingly positive.

"Farm fresh is the way to go! The seasonal variety influenced my eating style in the healthiest way," said Debbie, a DPP participant.

Another participant, Stephanie, said, "It has been eye-opening for me to experience some of the very freshest new varieties of vegetables. Thank you for such a healthy, positive, and delicious experience."

DeFeo, who has a passion for gardening and healthy cooking, said that blending her professional and personal world has been a real gift. "We are grateful for this opportunity with Frederick Health to share our harvest and support the place and the people that have brought so much joy to us."

To learn more about Frederick Health's Diabetes Prevention Program or take a diabetes risk assessment survey, visit http://www.frederickhealth.org/diabetes.

