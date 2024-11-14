Frederick Health Publishes Annual Community Impact Report

"From free in-home visits for newborns & families to assisting our senior population with navigating healthcare needs, Frederick Health works to provide resources needed to establish healthy behaviors and engage all members of our community in their wellness," said Tom Kleinhanzl, President & CEO. Post this

The report also details stories about how the Comprehensive Care Center, Dental Clinic, and Breast Center play a role in caring for patients when it matters the most and reducing patient volumes and readmission rates to the emergency department. Additionally, the Community Impact Report captures Frederick Health's financial investment in our community, expansions into areas like Brunswick, and its productive relationship with the Coalition for a Healthier Frederick County.

"Our team is dedicated to providing the community with quality services, innovative programs, and seamless access to care. Frederick County is a growing community, and Frederick Health is honored to play a role in ensuring that we all have the opportunity to thrive," added Kleinhanzl.

To view the report, you can visit http://www.frederickhealth.org/CommunityImpactReport.

About Frederick Health

Frederick Health offers a wide range of healthcare services to the residents of Frederick County. The system includes Frederick Health Hospital, Frederick Health Medical Group, Frederick Health Employer Solutions, Frederick Health Home Care, and Frederick Health Hospice. Frederick Health Medical Group offers over 20 medical and surgical specialties, supported by a team of 175 expert providers. The system operates several ambulatory care locations across Frederick County, including ten primary care practices, four urgent care centers, eight outpatient labs, the James M Stockman Cancer Institute, and Frederick Health Village. With 4,000 team members, Frederick Health provides a full spectrum of healthcare and wellness services to support its mission to positively impact the well-being of every individual in our community. Visit http://www.frederickhealth.org to learn more.

