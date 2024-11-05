Frederick Health Receives National Surgical Designation

Thoracic Oncology Program designated as United States Case Observation Site

FREDERICK, Md. , Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frederick Health is pleased to announce that Intuitive, a leading manufacturer of robotic-assisted surgery platforms, has designated Frederick Health's Thoracic Oncology Program as a United States Case Observation Site. This is a rare accomplishment for a community healthcare system. This designation means that surgeons from all over the country can come to Frederick Health to learn the most advanced robotic surgery techniques from Frederick Health surgeons and providers.

"Being named a US Case Observation Site is a significant achievement," says Dr. Maurice Smith, Thoracic Surgeon and Medical Director for Chest Surgery with Frederick Health Medical Group.

According to Intuitive, a case observation site is a hospital that leads by example, demonstrating the highest quality of care, efficiency, and outcomes while using the latest technologies and hosting and teaching surgeons from across the United States.

Frederick Health is a leader in robotic innovation and currently uses several robotic-assisted surgery

