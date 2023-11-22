Frederick Historic Sites Consortium, Visit Frederick plan Museums by Candlelight event as conclusion of Frederick County's 275th anniversary program

The event features more than 25 historic sites, museums, and historical organizations with free admission and special programs.
FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Frederick Historic Sites Consortium and Visit Frederick are partnering to host this year's Museums by Candlelight event throughout Frederick County, Maryland on Saturday, December 9. The event features more than 25 historic sites, museums, and historical organizations with free admission and special programs from 12PM to 7PM.
For 2023, Museums by Candlelight will mark the conclusion of Frederick County's 275th Anniversary with a ceremony at Rose Hill Manor Park and Museums at 7:30PM.
Museums by Candlelight is a unique opportunity for residents and visitors to have an exciting variety of historical experiences perfect for all ages, with this year's programs focused around historic trades and preservation. Visitors are encouraged to experience as many sites as possible during an afternoon and evening of events throughout the County.
"This year's Museums by Candlelight concludes the County's anniversary celebration with a day spotlighting local history and culture at our museums and historic sites," said Scott Keefer, co-chair of the Frederick Historic Sites Consortium. "This event has been an essential part of the holiday season in Frederick County for decades and we are excited that so many sites are participating in this special year for the region. Museums by Candlelight encourages visitors to explore the heritage of our region and support the organizations who share history with the public."
These are the sites and organizations participating in the 2023 edition of Museums by Candlelight.
AARCH Society
Brunswick Public Library
Catoctin Furnace Historical Society - Museum of the Iron Worker
Daughters of Charity Archives
Daughters and Sons of the American Revolution
Delaplaine Arts Center
H&F Railway Historical Society - Myersville Community Library
Heritage Frederick
Historic Dahlgren Chapel
Historic Harriet Chapel
Historic Mount Olivet Cemetery
Historic Steiner House
Hood College Archives
Maryland Room - C. Burr Artz Public Library
Monocacy National Battlefield
National Museum of Civil War Medicine
National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Rose Hill Manor Park and Museums
Schifferstadt Architectural Museum
South Mountain Heritage Society
Thurmont Historical Society - Creeger House
Walkersville Branch Library
William F. Moran Museum & Foundation
Woodsboro Historical Society
Zion Church and Cemetery
"We invite all to come and experience Frederick's museums and historic sites during Museums by Candlelight," Keefer said. "Discover the remarkable history and culture we have here in Frederick County this holiday season and help us close out the 275th Anniversary of Frederick County.
All event information can be found at:
https://www.visitfrederick.org/events/annual-events/museums-by-candlelight/
Visit Frederick is the recognized Destination Marketing Organization for Frederick City and Frederick County, Maryland. It operates the Frederick Visitor Center and related Visit Frederick programs that include Destination Marketing and Group Tour Marketing.
