Frederick Historic Sites Consortium, Visit Frederick plan Museums by Candlelight event as conclusion of Frederick County's 275th anniversary program

Museums by Candlelight is a unique opportunity for residents and visitors to have an exciting variety of historical experiences perfect for all ages, with this year's programs focused around historic trades and preservation. Visitors are encouraged to experience as many sites as possible during an afternoon and evening of events throughout the County.

"This year's Museums by Candlelight concludes the County's anniversary celebration with a day spotlighting local history and culture at our museums and historic sites," said Scott Keefer, co-chair of the Frederick Historic Sites Consortium. "This event has been an essential part of the holiday season in Frederick County for decades and we are excited that so many sites are participating in this special year for the region. Museums by Candlelight encourages visitors to explore the heritage of our region and support the organizations who share history with the public."

These are the sites and organizations participating in the 2023 edition of Museums by Candlelight.

AARCH Society

Brunswick Public Library

Catoctin Furnace Historical Society - Museum of the Iron Worker

Daughters of Charity Archives

Daughters and Sons of the American Revolution

Delaplaine Arts Center

H&F Railway Historical Society - Myersville Community Library

Heritage Frederick

Historic Dahlgren Chapel

Historic Harriet Chapel

Historic Mount Olivet Cemetery

Historic Steiner House

Hood College Archives

Maryland Room - C. Burr Artz Public Library

Monocacy National Battlefield

National Museum of Civil War Medicine

National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Rose Hill Manor Park and Museums

Schifferstadt Architectural Museum

South Mountain Heritage Society

Thurmont Historical Society - Creeger House

Walkersville Branch Library

William F. Moran Museum & Foundation

Woodsboro Historical Society

Zion Church and Cemetery

"We invite all to come and experience Frederick's museums and historic sites during Museums by Candlelight," Keefer said. "Discover the remarkable history and culture we have here in Frederick County this holiday season and help us close out the 275th Anniversary of Frederick County.

All event information can be found at:

https://www.visitfrederick.org/events/annual-events/museums-by-candlelight/

