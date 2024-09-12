Frederick Natural Health Center Celebrates 10th Anniversary

The center provides nutritional counseling, supplement and herbal guidance, craniosacral therapy, homeopathy and more.
FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frederick Natural Health Center, a leader in holistic and integrative healthcare services, proudly marks its 10th anniversary this month. Over the past decade, the center has provided a range of services including nutritional counseling, supplement and herbal guidance, craniosacral therapy, homeopathy and more.
"We are thrilled to celebrate this significant achievement," said Dr. Ashley L. Russell, Founder and Owner of Frederick Natural Health Center. "We are honored to have served our community over the past ten years and are excited to continue providing individualized, high-quality holistic care for many more years to come."
To celebrate this milestone, Frederick Natural Health Center will introduce acupuncture services starting September 18th. Additionally, every in-person visit will receive a small gift as a token of appreciation for entrusting their care to Frederick Natural Health Center.
Dr. Ashley L. Russell, with over a decade of experience, was the first naturopathic doctor licensed in Frederick. Frederick Natural Health Center focuses mostly on women's and mental health but offers non-pharmaceutical support for a wide range of health concerns.
For more information about Frederick Natural Health Center, visit http://www.fredericknhc.com.
