Frederick Natural Health Center Celebrates 10th Anniversary

"We are honored to have served our community over the past ten years and are excited to continue providing individualized, high-quality holistic care for many more years to come." - Dr. Ashley L. Russell, Founder and Owner, Frederick Natural Health Center Post this

To celebrate this milestone, Frederick Natural Health Center will introduce acupuncture services starting September 18th. Additionally, every in-person visit will receive a small gift as a token of appreciation for entrusting their care to Frederick Natural Health Center.

Dr. Ashley L. Russell, with over a decade of experience, was the first naturopathic doctor licensed in Frederick. Frederick Natural Health Center focuses mostly on women's and mental health but offers non-pharmaceutical support for a wide range of health concerns.

For more information about Frederick Natural Health Center, visit http://www.fredericknhc.com.

Media Contact

Sheri Yammarino, Frederick Natural Health Center, 240.397.6771, [email protected], www.fredericknhc.com

SOURCE Frederick Natural Health Center