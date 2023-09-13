Frederick Pro Basketball Team To Be Called The Flying Cows!

Concluding the "Fear The Beast" naming contest, Frederick TBL announces their official team name

FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After weeks of fan voting and input from the community, TBL Frederick announced its official name this past Saturday, September 9th at Celebrate Frederick's In The Streets festival. The chosen name is the "Flying Cows."

Flying Cows is a tribute to Frederick's status as the #1 dairy county in Maryland, and its prominent farming and agricultural industry. Nobody can say for sure whether the cows in Frederick can truly fly, but our players sure can! The Flying Cows expect to be a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming 2024 TBL season. Currently, the Flying Cows have signed 5 players, each of whom have won a championship in the TBL including the league's winningest player, Tavares Sledge.

Flying Cows Merchandise

Official Flying Cows merchandise is available now! Visit shopflyingcows.com to browse our selection of T-Shirts and Hats.

Flying Cows Open Tryouts

To fill out the rest of its roster, the Flying Cows will be holding open tryout sessions. Coach Ed Corporal led the first tryout this past Sunday, September 10th at Hood College in Frederick Maryland. The Next scheduled tryouts are: September 23rd in the DC area. Link to register: DC Area Tryout Registration, Sat, Sep 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM September 24th in the Baltimore Area. Link to register: Baltimore Tryout Registration, Sun, Sep 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM

About The Frederick Flying Cows:

The Frederick Flying Cows is a new professional basketball organization based in Frederick, Maryland. The organization is one of about a half-dozen new teams joining the TBL for the 2024 season.

The Frederick Flying Cows is a community organization that is invested in Frederick County and will put a high level, entertaining basketball product on the floor every game! Over time, Frederick Flying Flying Cows seek to become a part of the fabric of the community, and a team that will make the people of Frederick proud. The team will be dedicated to providing fun, affordable entertainment for Frederick all citizens.

Media Contact

Chris Jenkins, The Basketball League Frederick, 301-640-9064, [email protected], https://goflyingcows.com/

SOURCE The Basketball League Frederick