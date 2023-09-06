Frederick Pro Basketball Team To Hold Open Tryouts on September 10th!

Frederick TBL announces open tryout at NOON ON SUNDAY, Sept. 10th at Hood College in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- If you have ever dreamed of getting a foot in the door of the world of professional basketball, this could be the opportunity of a lifetime! Frederick TBL will be hosting open tryouts in hopes of finding some great local talent to be part of the inaugural season roster! Our first regional tryout will be held at 12:00 PM on Sunday, September 10th at the BB&T Arena at Hood College in Frederick, Maryland. Online pre-registration is $150 and walk-up registration on the day of is $200. Check in will begin at 11:30am.

Registration and more information can be found here: Frederick TBL Pro Basketball - Frederick Tryout Registration, Sun, Sep 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM | Eventbrite

Other Scheduled Tryouts:

Saturday, September 23rd at 11:00 AM at Athletic Republic in District Heights, Maryland. Registration and more information can be found here: Frederick TBL Pro Basketball - DC Area Tryout Registration, Sat, Sep 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM | Eventbrite

September 24th at 11:00 AM at Jack Manley Wellness and Athletic Center at CCBC Catonsville in Catonsville, Maryland. Registration and More Information can be found here: Frederick TBL Pro Basketball - Baltimore Tryout Registration, Sun, Sep 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM | Eventbrite

About TBL Frederick:

Frederick TBL is a new professional basketball organization based in Frederick, Maryland, The team will play in The Basketball League (TBL) http://www.thebasketballleague.net. The league is comprised of approximately fifty (50) teams playing in regional markets across the Country. Regular season play runs from March thru May.

Frederick TBL is a community organization that is invested in Frederick County and plans to put a high level, entertaining basketball product on the floor every game! Over time, Frederick TBL hopes to become a part of the fabric of the community! The team will be dedicated to providing fun, affordable entertainment for all Frederick citizens!

Media Contact

Chris Jenkins, TBL Frederick, 301-640-9064, [email protected], www.thebasketballleague.net

