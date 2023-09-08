Frederick Pro Basketball Team To Reveal Name At In The Streets Festival!

Frederick TBL to reveal the official team name at 1:45pm at the Carroll Creek stage on September 9th!

FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After weeks of fan voting and input from the community, TBL Frederick will announce its official team name at Celebrate Frederick's In The Streets Festival on September 9th.

The festival will run from 11:00am - 5:00pm. TBL Frederick will have a booth throughout the day and will reveal the name at approx. 1:45pm at the Carroll Creek Linear Park stage, as well as at 2:45 at the Fourth St. stage. During the reveal, five fan voters will be chosen at random to win two season tickets, an official team shirt, and an official team hat.

The four finalist names are, Brew Bears, a shout-out to the thriving Frederick brewery scene and the tenacious black bears that prowl its surrounding mountains, Flying Cows, which we can't say for sure don't exist and whose non-flying kin are a big part of the Frederick County landscape, Howling Dwayyo, a wolf-like creature with some human traits of which numerous sightings have been reported in Frederick, and Drache, a mythical dragon transported from the German black forest by Frederick settlers.

In The Streets has been a yearly tradition in Frederick since 1983. The festival will be held along Market Street as well as Carroll Creek Park. Festival attendees will get a taste of the wide variety of food and entertainment that Frederick has to offer. It also gives local businesses and non-profits a chance to showcase themselves and spread their message.

About TBL Frederick:

Frederick TBL is a new professional basketball organization based in Frederick, Maryland. The organization is one of about a half-dozen new teams joining the TBL for the 2024 season!

Frederick TBL is a community organization that is invested in Frederick County and will put a high level, entertaining basketball product on the floor every game! Over time, Frederick TBL will become a part of the fabric of the community, and a team that the people of Frederick are proud of! The team will be dedicated to provide fun, affordable entertainment for Frederick citizens!

Media Contact

Chris Jenkins, The Basketball League Frederick, 301-640-9064, [email protected], https://fearthebeast.com/

SOURCE The Basketball League Frederick