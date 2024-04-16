Frederick Recording Studio & Event Center Holds Grand Opening Celebration

"We are thrilled to unveil Frederick Recording Studio & Event Center as the ultimate destination for artists and event planners in Frederick County." - Kevin Hanna, Founder and CEO, Frederick Recording Studio Post this

Free Admission with invite, For invite contact us or stop by and pick one up at the Frederick Recording Studio 7309 F Grove Rd, Frederick MD. 21704

Situated in the heart of Frederick, Maryland.

Frederick Recording Studio boasts cutting-edge technology and top-tier equipment for live band recording, ensuring pristine audio quality and capturing the essence of every performance. With a team of experienced engineers, producers, promoters, musicians and artists can bring your musical visions to life in a professional and creative environment.

In addition to its recording services, Frederick Recording Studio features a spacious 1600 square foot event center, perfect for hosting a variety of gatherings, including album release parties, live performances, corporate events, and private celebrations.

The versatile space can be customized to suit the unique requirements of any occasion, offering ample room for guests to mingle, dine, and dance the night away.

"We are thrilled to unveil Frederick Recording Studio & Event Center as the ultimate destination for artists and event planners in Frederick County," said Kevin Hanna, Founder and CEO of Frederick Recording Studio.

"Our goal is to provide a seamless and unforgettable experience, whether you're laying down tracks in the studio or hosting an unforgettable event in our versatile event space." Frederick Recording Studio is committed to supporting the local music and arts community, offering competitive rates and flexible scheduling options.

We can accommodate artists of all levels and budgets. With its prime location and unmatched amenities, Frederick Recording Studio is poised to become a hub for creativity and entertainment in the region.

Frederick Recording Studio & Event Center is a premier recording studio and event space located in Frederick, Maryland. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and a team of experienced professionals.

Frederick Recording Studio offers high-quality recording services for artists and bands of all genres.

For more information about Frederick Recording Studio & Event Center, including bookings inquiries, VIP Tickets and studio tours, we invite you and friends to come out and join us on Saturday April 6, 2024 for the Experience of a lifetime.

Visit http://www.frederickrecordingstudio.com or contact Kevin Hanna 240.253.6507

