Frederick Restaurant Week returns March 3-16 with expansion to Bites & Bevs

Two-week long experience showcasing Downtown Frederick's robust culinary and craft beverage scene

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frederick Restaurant Week returns as Bites & Bevs, an expanded two-week long experience showcasing Downtown Frederick's robust culinary and craft beverage scene. Downtown Frederick Partnership is hosting the events, slated to run March 3 through 16 at participating locations.

Restaurant Week: In week one, March 3 to 9, participating locations will offer prix fixe menus with new concepts and crowd-pleasing favorites. Attendees are highly encouraged to make reservations during Bites & Bevs Restaurant Week.

Participating restaurants include:

Brewer's Alley

Bushwaller's

Cellar Door

Delizia Café

Firestone's Culinary Tavern

Isabella's Taverna & Tapas Bar

Magoo's Pub & Eatery

Pistarro's

River Bar & Grill

& Grill Showroom

Tasting Room

Tempo di Pasta

Thatcher & Rye

The Wine Kitchen on the Creek

Truth & Beauty

Collab Week: In week two, March 10 to 16, restaurants, beverage establishments, and other Downtown Frederick businesses will join forces to present limited-time offerings and unique events.

Collab week events will include:

Brewer's Alley

Bushwaller's

Firestone's Culinary Tavern

Gravel & Grind

Maxwell's

McClintock Distilling

North Market Pop Shop

Pretzel & Pizza Creations

Steinhardt Brewing

Tasting Room

Tenth Ward Distilling Co.

The Wine Kitchen on the Creek

And, more to come!

Bites & Bevs is presented by Downtown Frederick Partnership and sponsored by Visit Frederick and The Frederick News-Post.

For more information about Bites & Bevs, including participating restaurant menus and event registrations, visit https://downtownfrederick.org/bitesandbevs/.

Downtown Frederick Partnership works to enhance, promote and preserve the vitality and livability of Downtown Frederick, a national Main Street community.

