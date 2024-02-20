Frederick Restaurant Week returns March 3-16 with expansion to Bites & Bevs

Two-week long experience showcasing Downtown Frederick's robust culinary and craft beverage scene

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frederick Restaurant Week returns as Bites & Bevs, an expanded two-week long experience showcasing Downtown Frederick's robust culinary and craft beverage scene. Downtown Frederick Partnership is hosting the events, slated to run March 3 through 16 at participating locations.

Restaurant Week: In week one, March 3 to 9, participating locations will offer prix fixe menus with new concepts and crowd-pleasing favorites. Attendees are highly encouraged to make reservations during Bites & Bevs Restaurant Week.

Participating restaurants include:

  • Brewer's Alley
  • Bushwaller's
  • Cellar Door
  • Delizia Café
  • Firestone's Culinary Tavern
  • Isabella's Taverna & Tapas Bar
  • Magoo's Pub & Eatery
  • Pistarro's
  • River Bar & Grill
  • Showroom
  • Tasting Room
  • Tempo di Pasta
  • Thatcher & Rye
  • The Wine Kitchen on the Creek
  • Truth & Beauty

Collab Week: In week two, March 10 to 16, restaurants, beverage establishments, and other Downtown Frederick businesses will join forces to present limited-time offerings and unique events.

Collab week events will include:

  • Brewer's Alley
  • Bushwaller's
  • Firestone's Culinary Tavern
  • Gravel & Grind
  • Maxwell's
  • McClintock Distilling
  • North Market Pop Shop
  • Pretzel & Pizza Creations
  • Steinhardt Brewing
  • Tasting Room
  • Tenth Ward Distilling Co.
  • The Wine Kitchen on the Creek
  • And, more to come!

Bites & Bevs is presented by Downtown Frederick Partnership and sponsored by Visit Frederick and The Frederick News-Post.
For more information about Bites & Bevs, including participating restaurant menus and event registrations, visit https://downtownfrederick.org/bitesandbevs/.

Downtown Frederick Partnership works to enhance, promote and preserve the vitality and livability of Downtown Frederick, a national Main Street community.

