Frederick Restaurant Week returns March 3-16 with expansion to Bites & Bevs

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frederick Restaurant Week returns as Bites & Bevs, an expanded two-week long experience showcasing Downtown Frederick's robust culinary and craft beverage scene. Downtown Frederick Partnership is hosting the events, slated to run March 3 through 16 at participating locations.
Restaurant Week: In week one, March 3 to 9, participating locations will offer prix fixe menus with new concepts and crowd-pleasing favorites. Attendees are highly encouraged to make reservations during Bites & Bevs Restaurant Week.
Participating restaurants include:
- Brewer's Alley
- Bushwaller's
- Cellar Door
- Delizia Café
- Firestone's Culinary Tavern
- Isabella's Taverna & Tapas Bar
- Magoo's Pub & Eatery
- Pistarro's
- River Bar & Grill
- Showroom
- Tasting Room
- Tempo di Pasta
- Thatcher & Rye
- The Wine Kitchen on the Creek
- Truth & Beauty
Collab Week: In week two, March 10 to 16, restaurants, beverage establishments, and other Downtown Frederick businesses will join forces to present limited-time offerings and unique events.
Collab week events will include:
- Brewer's Alley
- Bushwaller's
- Firestone's Culinary Tavern
- Gravel & Grind
- Maxwell's
- McClintock Distilling
- North Market Pop Shop
- Pretzel & Pizza Creations
- Steinhardt Brewing
- Tasting Room
- Tenth Ward Distilling Co.
- The Wine Kitchen on the Creek
- And, more to come!
Bites & Bevs is presented by Downtown Frederick Partnership and sponsored by Visit Frederick and The Frederick News-Post.
For more information about Bites & Bevs, including participating restaurant menus and event registrations, visit https://downtownfrederick.org/bitesandbevs/.
Downtown Frederick Partnership works to enhance, promote and preserve the vitality and livability of Downtown Frederick, a national Main Street community.
