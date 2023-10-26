Frederick Social - 2nd Annual Locals Only Regional Distillers (L.O.R.D.s) Bazaar

Frederick Social is proud to present the 2nd Annual Locals Only Regional Distllers (L.O.R.D.s) Bazaar, celebrating the finest spirits from Maryland's local distilleries. Enjoy a day filled with exclusive tastings led by each distillery, exciting holiday gift ideas, and a delightful array of craft cocktails. The event will take place on Saturday, November 4th, from 12pm to 4pm at Frederick Social.
FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frederick Social is proud to present the 2nd Annual Locals Only Regional Disllers (L.O.R.D.s) Bazaar, celebrating the finest spirits from Maryland's local distilleries. Enjoy a day filled with exclusive tastings led by each distillery, exciting holiday gift ideas, and a delightful array of craft cocktails. The event will take place on Saturday, November 4th, from 12pm to 4pm at Frederick Social.
This year's event will feature a collaboration with esteemed local distilleries, including Balmore Spirit Co., Dragon Distillery, Gray Wolf Spirits, McClintock Distilling, Pathfinder Farm Distillery, Puerto Rico Distillery, Rosie Cheeks Distillery, and Tenth Ward Distilling. Delight your taste buds with the diverse and exceptional flavors crafted by these talented local distillers. Indulge in specialty cocktails tailored by each distillery and be the first to savor the ultimate collaborative cocktail, the L.O.R.D.'s Iced Tea, comprised of a unique blend of spirits from each participaing distillery.
"Frederick Social is honored to be the spot to highlight the talents of great local distillers and offer a tasting experience for our customers to enjoy!" Audi Nagi
Sample, sip, and savor during the event while preparing holiday shopping lists. Get ready to discover an impressive selection of vendors, guaranteed to find the perfect gifts for loved ones.
In addition to the distillers other great vendors will be on-site:
Twin Bear Bakery, Rage and Catharsis, Winding Root Farm, Sea Hippie Glass
Stay tuned for the full list of vendors, to be announced soon!
A unique event to be emersed in the vibrant local spirit scene during the annual observance of Maryland Spirits Month, at Frederick Social on November 4th.
