Frederick Social - 2nd Annual Locals Only Regional Distillers (L.O.R.D.s) Bazaar

"Frederick Social is honored to be the spot to highlight the talents of great local distillers and offer a tasting experience for our customers to enjoy!" Audi Nagi Post this

"Frederick Social is honored to be the spot to highlight the talents of great local distillers and offer a tasting experience for our customers to enjoy!" Audi Nagi

Sample, sip, and savor during the event while preparing holiday shopping lists. Get ready to discover an impressive selection of vendors, guaranteed to find the perfect gifts for loved ones.

In addition to the distillers other great vendors will be on-site:

Twin Bear Bakery, Rage and Catharsis, Winding Root Farm, Sea Hippie Glass

Stay tuned for the full list of vendors, to be announced soon!

A unique event to be emersed in the vibrant local spirit scene during the annual observance of Maryland Spirits Month, at Frederick Social on November 4th.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact:

Audi & Mike Nagi

Owners

FREDERICK SOCIAL

50 Citizens way, suite 100

Frederick, Maryland, 21701

Phone: 240-629-8525

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.frederick-social.com

Media Contact

Audi & Mike Nagi, Frederick Social, 2406298525, [email protected], www.frederick-social.com

SOURCE Frederick Social