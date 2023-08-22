Frederick TBL is officially bringing professional basketball To Frederick, MD!

"I am so excited to have an opportunity to coach in Frederick and the Mid-Atlantic; there are more talented basketball players in this region than anywhere else in the Country" said Head Coach Ed Corporal, the winningest coach in league history, who comes from a family with deep roots in the Region. Tweet this

From August 22 through September 9th fans are warmly invited to take center stage in our "Fear The Beast" team

naming contest at http://www.FearTheBeast.com. We encourage participants to vote for one of our four (4) Finalist names

or choose to come up with their own suggestion. For those who can Bear the suspense we also invite fans to come

out on September 9th to Celebrate Frederick's "In The Streets" festival (https://www.celebratefrederick.com/events/in-the-street) where we will milk the moment for all it is worth and howl out the winning name.

Choose from amongst the four (4) fantastic finalist names: Howling Dwayyo, Flying Cows, Brew Bears, and Drache;

or submit your own creative beastly idea to usurp the current choices.

All fans who submit a guess will be entered into a drawing from which four (4) fortunate fans will each win a pair of

season tickets, and Fear The Beast T-shirt and hat.

And, One (1) lucky fan who either guessed correctly or came up with the chosen name that becomes the team's

official moniker will be honored with the Ultimate VIP Package: Two Lifetime Season Tickets, an exclusive Team

Jacket & Cap, and a cherished spot for their photograph in the Game Program.

"Our journey in the TBL is not just about basketball; it's about Frederick. This contest underlines our aspiration to

entwine our team's identity with the community's essence. It's a momentous occasion, one where the people of

Frederick play a pivotal role in sculpting the Team's legacy," remarked Team General Manager Chris Jenkins.

About TBL Frederick:

TBL Frederick is a beacon of professional basketball resurgence in Maryland – the first Professional basketball team

in Maryland in more than twenty years!

Team ownership is determined to etch its mark in the TBL arena. Rooted in the spirit of community, competition, and

excellence, the team aspires to not just win games, but also win hearts and make a positive impact in the Frederick

community.

The team will hold multiple tryouts in the region with the first being held at Hood College in the heart of Frederick on

September 10th . Aspiring players can sign up now on the team's website – http://www.fearthebeast.com.

"We seek to build a solid three-legged stool – a winning basketball team, an exciting entertainment brand that will be

fun for all ages, and a community organization that will become a part of the fabric of Frederick," said Team Market

Co-Owners Michael Witt and Anthony Mazlish.

