Frederick TBL Officially Signs The Team's First Five Players!

FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frederick's first professional basketball team is beginning to make moves. TBL Frederick announces the signing of its first five players: 6'8" team leader Tavares Sledge, 6'4" sharpshooter Charlie Marquardt, 5'11" point guard Tevin Foster, 6'9" bruising center Quantel Denson and 6'8" defensive stopper Lyle Hexom. These five make up the core of the inaugural roster for Frederick TBL and 5 are TBL veterans who have won a league championship!

With the team's first signing, Power Forward Tavares Sledge, TBL Frederick has clearly landed the cream of the crop in this 6'8" 224 lb athletic power forward. Sledge brings with him an unmatched level of experience and success within the TBL. He also holds the distinction of being the winningest player in league history. Some of his other accomplishments include leading his former team, the Enid Outlaws, to a TBL single season best 30-3 record and a TBL finals victory, being named to the All-TBL first team in 2019 with the Kansas City Tornadoes, and leading the league in rebounding that same year.

Charlie Marquardt, the 28 year old shooting guard, was teammates with Sledge on the historic Enid Outlaws 2021 team. Marquardt led the TBL in three pointers made that season with 125, and shot an incredible 48.4% on three pointers. To say that Marquardt, who stands at 6'4" and weighs 193 lbs, is a talented shooter, would be a vast understatement. In 11 games with the Syracuse Stallions this past season, Marquardt shot an even more astounding 52.8% on three pointers, which included a 58 point masterpiece against the Jamestown Jackals, in which he made 13 out of 18 shots from beyond the arc.

Another 28 year old combo guard, Tevin Foster is entering his fifth season of professional basketball, having played two seasons in the TBL with the Potawatomi Fire. He averaged 13.2 points per game in 2022 for the Fire and helped lead them to a second round playoff appearance. This past season, he helped the Fire go all the way to the TBL Finals where they took home the championship. Foster possesses very dynamic athletic ability. He starred in 4 sports at Lawton High School in Oklahoma and played one season of football at The University of South Dakota before focusing on basketball.

Quantel Denson, a 31 year old center, has played in the TBL since the league's inaugural season in 2019. In 2021, he was teammates with Sledge and Marquardt on the Enid Outlaws. In 2022, Denson returned to Enid and helped them to a Central Conference Finals appearance. He most recently played for the Medora Timberjacks, Gulf Coast Lions, and Syracuse Stallions this past season. Denson possesses an intimidating 6'9" 228 lb frame and will be able to provide a steady presence in the paint.

TBL Frederick's fifth signee is sweet shooting 28 year old forward, Lyle Hexom. An adept scorer and rebounder, Lyle possesses a hulking 6'8" 220 lb frame which often gives him a valuable size advantage. Hexom played his first season in the TBL in 2023 for the league champion Potawatomi Fire and was teammates with Tevin Foster. For Potawatomi, he averaged 13.6 points per game and 7.3 rebounds. In game 1 of the TBL Semifinals, against the Seattle Super Hawks, he scored a season high 37 points, including six 3-pointers, and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Fire to a 124-105 victory. Hexom joins Sledge and Denson in a very talented and experienced frontcourt for Frederick.

The team will be led by the all time winningest coach in TBL history and league champion, Ed Corporal. To read more information about each player and coach, visit our website: http://www.fearthebeast.com.

Frederick TBL will be hosting open tryouts to fill out the remainder of the inaugural season roster! If interested in joining the team, please join us for the first one of our regional tryouts which will be held on September 10th in Frederick, MD.

Other scheduled tryouts are September 23rd in the Washington DC area, and September 24th in the Baltimore, MD area. Information and registration can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/frederick-tbl-basketball-tryouts-68589185793

Frederick TBL is a new professional basketball organization based in Frederick, Maryland. The organization is one of about a half-dozen new teams joining the TBL for the 2024 season!

Frederick TBL is a community organization that is invested in Frederick County and will put a high level, entertaining basketball product on the floor every game! Over time, Frederick TBL will become a part of the fabric of the community, and a team that the people of Frederick are proud of! The team will be dedicated to provide fun, affordable entertainment for Frederick citizens!

