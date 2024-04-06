Frederik Bussler, owner of Bussler & Co, accepted into Forbes Agency Council

Bussler's acceptance into the Forbes Agency Council reinforces Bussler & Co's position as a leading marketing and PR firm, with a team of experienced professionals from top companies like OpenAI and HubSpot. Post this

As a member of the Council, Frederik Bussler has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Bussler will also have the opportunity to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.

Finally, Bussler will benefit from exclusive access to membership-branded marketing collateral, high touch support from the Forbes Councils member concierge team, and complimentary membership in EXEC—the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program.

"I am thrilled to join the Forbes Agency Council and collaborate with such an esteemed group of industry leaders," said Frederik Bussler. "This community provides an invaluable platform for sharing knowledge and insights that will help Bussler & Co continue to deliver exceptional results for our clients. I look forward to contributing to the collective expertise of the council and further cementing our position as a leading agency in the marketing and PR space."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com.

