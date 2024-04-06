Frederik Bussler, owner of Bussler & Co, accepted into Forbes Agency Council

Forbes Agency Council is an invitation-only community for senior executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising agencies.
NEW YORK, April 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frederik Bussler, owner of Bussler & Co, a leading marketing and PR firm led by professionals from OpenAI and HubSpot, has been accepted into Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community of business owners and senior executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising agencies.
Frederik Bussler was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
As a member of the Council, Frederik Bussler has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Bussler will also have the opportunity to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.
Finally, Bussler will benefit from exclusive access to membership-branded marketing collateral, high touch support from the Forbes Councils member concierge team, and complimentary membership in EXEC—the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program.
"I am thrilled to join the Forbes Agency Council and collaborate with such an esteemed group of industry leaders," said Frederik Bussler. "This community provides an invaluable platform for sharing knowledge and insights that will help Bussler & Co continue to deliver exceptional results for our clients. I look forward to contributing to the collective expertise of the council and further cementing our position as a leading agency in the marketing and PR space."
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
