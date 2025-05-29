Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park Announces 2026 Chihuly at Meijer Gardens Major Exhibition

"We are delighted to welcome Dale Chihuly back to Meijer Gardens," said Charles Burke, President & CEO at Meijer Gardens. "His art creates unforgettable connections between nature, culture, and creativity. Guests will be captivated by the interplay between Chihuly's spectacular art and our gardens." Post this

CHIHULY at Meijer Gardens will magnificently transform both the outdoor gardens and indoor galleries, showcasing the artist's dynamic range and masterful creativity. The exhibition will feature monumental outdoor installations such as Chihuly's towering glass sculptures, vibrant Reeds, and other breathtaking, site-specific artworks nestled within Meijer Gardens' lush landscapes.

Indoors, visitors will experience a rich and varied survey of works, highlighting more than four decades of Chihuly's artistic evolution. Featured series include his celebrated Baskets, Macchia, Seaforms, Putti, Ikebana, Persians, Venetians, Cylinders, and Rotolo, complemented by original drawings that offer insight into his creative process. The upcoming exhibition promises to be an extraordinary and immersive experience for visitors of all ages, celebrating the profound impact of one of the world's most innovative artists.

"At Macatawa Bank, we celebrate the arts, and the important role creativity and artistic abilities play in fostering strong, vibrant communities," said Jon Swets, Macatawa Chief Executive Officer. "We're honored to be a part of this inspiring exhibition displayed upon the beautiful backdrop of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park."

Additional information about this 2026 exhibition will be announced in the coming months. Discover more about the permanent sculpture collection at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park by visiting MeijerGardens.org/sculpture.

This exhibition is organized by Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in cooperation with Dale Chihuly and Chihuly Studio. The work displayed is protected by copyright, any copying is expressly prohibited.

About Dale Chihuly

Dale Chihuly is an American artist who transforms spaces with experiments in color, light, transparency, and form. He is known for his exhibitions and large-scale architectural installations around the world and for revolutionizing the studio glass movement. Chihuly works with a variety of media including glass, paint, charcoal, neon, ice, and Polyvitro, and his work is included in more than 200 museum collections worldwide, including Metropolitan Museum of Art, Smithsonian American Art Museum and Corning Museum of Glass. Major exhibitions include Chihuly Over Venice (1995–96); Chihuly in the Light of Jerusalem (1999); de Young Museum in San Francisco (2008); Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (2011); Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond (2012); Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (2013); Royal Ontario Museum, Toronto (2016); Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, Arkansas (2017); Groninger Museum, Groningen, the Netherlands (2018); Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London (2019); Gardens by the Bay, Singapore (2021); and Adelaide Botanic Garden, Australia. Chihuly Garden and Glass, a long-term exhibition located at the Seattle Center, opened in 2012.

About Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, one of the world's most significant botanic and sculpture experiences, was named the Best Sculpture Park in the United States in the 2023, 2024 and 2025 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, and is regularly listed in the 100-most-visited museums in the world and 15-most-visited museums in the United States by The Art Newspaper, the leading global art news publication. The permanent collection highlights hundreds of sculptures from internationally acclaimed artists Magdalena Abakanowicz, El Anatsui, Louise Bourgeois, Alexander Calder, Mark di Suvero, Marshall Fredericks, Henry Moore, Beverly Pepper, Jaume Plensa, Auguste Rodin, Richard Serra, Yinka Shonibare CBE, and Ai Weiwei, among others. Indoor galleries with changing sculpture exhibitions have presented numerous solo shows, including artists Jonathan Borofsky, Edgar Degas, Jim Dine, Richard Hunt, Cristina Iglesias, Michele Oka Donor, George Segal, David Smith, and others. The 158-acre main campus features Michigan's largest tropical conservatory; one of the country's largest interactive children's gardens; arid and Victorian gardens with bronze sculptures by Edgar Degas and Auguste Rodin; a carnivorous plant house; outdoor gardens, including a replica 1930s-era farm garden; an 8-acre Japanese garden featuring contemporary sculpture; and a 1,900-seat outdoor amphitheater garden, showcasing an eclectic mix of world-renowned touring musicians each summer. Learning Engagement programs welcome 80,000 students and guests each year. Culinary Arts & Events offerings include weddings, corporate meetings, and award-winning catering.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park promotes the enjoyment, understanding, and appreciation of gardens, sculpture, the natural environment, and the arts.

