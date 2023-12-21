Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park announces Carol Kendra as first Chief Operating Officer

"We are elated to have Carol join our team," said Charles Burke, President & CEO of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. "Her depth of experience and commitment to innovation aligns seamlessly with our mission and vision for the future." Post this

Extensive Experience and a Track Record of Success

Prior to joining Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, Kendra served as Vice President of Business Development, Strategic Growth, and Engagement at The Henry Ford in Dearborn, Michigan. Under her visionary leadership, the institution underwent a significant transformation, rebranding itself as a destination of national and international acclaim. She also initiated several groundbreaking marketing strategies that set new records in attendance, membership and revenue streams.

A Dedication to Community and Culture

Outside of her professional pursuits, Kendra is an artist, an avid gardener, and a passionate traveler. Her commitment to the community was most recently demonstrated through her co-founding during the Covid-19 pandemic of the Plymouth unFAIR, a grassroots initiative to support emerging artists and creators.

A Vision for the Future

In her new role, Carol Kendra aims to leverage her diverse experience to enhance Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park's visitor experience, operational efficiency, and community impact.

"I am excited to contribute to an institution that holds such a special place in the hearts of so many," said Kendra. "My mission is to propel this cultural gem to new heights, creating unparalleled visitor experiences while ensuring its continued growth and transformation."

About Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, one of the world's most significant botanic and sculpture experiences, was recently named the Top Sculpture Park in the United States by USA Today's "10Best Readers' Choice 2023" and listed as the 81st-most visited museum in the world by The Art Newspaper, the leading global art news publication. Education programs welcome 80,000 students and guests each year. Culinary Arts & Events offerings include weddings, corporate meetings and award-winning catering. The 158-acre main campus features Michigan's largest tropical conservatory; one of the country's largest interactive children's gardens; arid and Victorian gardens with bronze sculptures by Edgar Degas and Auguste Rodin; a carnivorous plant house; outdoor gardens, including a replica 1930s-era farm garden; an eight-acre Japanese garden featuring contemporary sculpture; and a 1,900-seat outdoor amphitheater garden, showcasing an eclectic mix of world-renowned touring musicians each summer. The permanent collection highlights hundreds of sculptures from internationally acclaimed artists Magdalena Abakanowicz, El Anatsui, Louise Bourgeois, Alexander Calder, Mark di Suvero, Marshall Fredericks, Henry Moore, Michele Oka Donor, Beverly Pepper, Jaume Plensa, Auguste Rodin, Richard Serra, Yinka Shonibare CBE and Ai Weiwei, among others. Indoor galleries with changing sculpture exhibitions have presented shows by Jonathan Borofsky, Edgar Degas, Jim Dine, Richard Hunt, Cristina Iglesias, Rebecca Louise Law, Pablo Picasso, George Segal and others.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park promotes the enjoyment, understanding, and appreciation of gardens, sculpture, the natural environment, and the arts.

