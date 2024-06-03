Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids, MI Announces 2024 Sunday Strings Lineup, Information

This series of live classical chamber music concerts features renowned musicians from West Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. , June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is proud to present Sunday Strings, a series of live classical chamber music concerts featuring renowned musicians from West Michigan that are free for members and included in general admission for other guests. This series takes place 2–3 pm in the Huizenga Grand Room, unless otherwise noted, on select Sundays in July and August. This summer, Sunday Strings will celebrate its fifth anniversary season, including the "Surprise!" final concert on August 11—with a special program followed by a reception.

Sunday Strings was conceived and created in 2020 by Haijin Choi, Grand Rapids Symphony section violinist, to provide an opportunity in summer months for chamber music fans to experience unique and compelling musical selections—from classical to contemporary—performed by musicians from around West Michigan. Each concert features a different group of musicians performing a variety of classical repertoire, from the Baroque era to contemporary compositions. This performance series was specifically designed to fill the summer gap and work with an already established fanbase. The attendance and enthusiasm from the audience—even for the initial outdoor small performances during the pandemic—proved there was a desire for chamber music during the typical off-season.

Sunday Strings is part of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park's commitment to providing a diverse range of cultural experiences for the community. The series is made possible through the generous support of Jim and Marie Preston, Dick and Samantha Gauthier, Ping and Tim Liang, Todd Oleson, Sarah Ash, and Blue Lake Public Radio.

2024 Sunday Strings Lineup

July 7: String Quartet

Pushing and Pulling

Exploring the ingenious manner in which musical elements are deconstructed through compositions by Dennehy, Beethoven and Debussy.

Performers: Haijin Choi (violin), Clara Schubilske (violin), Arturo Ziraldo (viola), Jinn Shin (cello).

July 14: Clarinet Quintet

Duality of Life and Music

Examining the dual nature of life and music from the perspectives of two composers—Golijov and Brahms—featuring clarinetist Georgiy Borisov.

Performers: Georgiy Borisov (clarinet), Adam Liebert (violin), Haijin Choi (violin), Paul Swantek (viola), Igor Cetkovic (cello).

July 21: Piano Trio

In Memory of Great Friendship

Reflecting on the bonds of friendship through piano trio compositions by Suk and Arensky.

Performers: Andrew Lenhart (piano), Andrew Plaisier (cello), Haijin Choi (violin).

July 28: Horn Trio

Is It Really 'French?'

A concert providing a captivating exploration of the horn's musical journey through Classical (Mozart), Romantic (Brahms) and Contemporary (Wilhelm Hans) repertoire.

Performers: Colin Bianchi (horn), Andrew Lenhart (piano), Haijin Choi (violin).

August 4: Bach Solo

This Is What Bach Means To Me

Four different stories told by four string players—an afternoon with Bach.

Performers: Haijin Choi (violin), Jaewon Seo (violin), Alicia Eppinga (cello), Igor Cetkovic (cello).

August 11:

Surprise!

A concert featuring a surprise program in celebration of Sunday Strings' fifth anniversary.

Performers: Haijin Choi (violin), Letitia Jap (violin), Barb Corbato (viola), Jinn Shin (cello), Adam Liebert (violin), Jenna Anderson (violin), Arturo Ziraldo (viola), Andrew Plaisier (cello) and Mark Buchner (bass).

For more information about the Sunday Strings series, including the full schedule of performances and program information, visit: MeijerGardens.org/calendar/sunday-strings

About Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, one of the world's most significant botanic and sculpture experiences, was recently named the 89th-most-visited museums in the world and listed in the 30 most-visited museums in the United States by The Art Newspaper, the leading global art news publication. Education programs welcome 80,000 students and guests each year. Culinary Arts & Events offerings include weddings, corporate meetings and award-winning catering. The 158-acre main campus features Michigan's largest tropical conservatory; one of the country's largest interactive children's gardens; arid and Victorian gardens with bronze sculptures by Edgar Degas and Auguste Rodin; a carnivorous plant house; outdoor gardens, including a replica 1930s-era farm garden; an 8-acre Japanese garden featuring contemporary sculpture; and a 1,900-seat outdoor Amphitheater Garden, showcasing an eclectic mix of world-renowned touring musicians each summer. The permanent collection highlights hundreds of sculptures from internationally acclaimed artists Magdalena Abakanowicz, El Anatsui, Louise Bourgeois, Alexander Calder, Mark di Suvero, Marshall Fredericks, Henry Moore, Michele Oka Donor, Beverly Pepper, Jaume Plensa, Auguste Rodin, Richard Serra, Yinka Shonibare CBE and Ai Weiwei, among others. Indoor galleries with changing sculpture exhibitions have hosted shows by Jonathan Borofsky, Edgar Degas, Jim Dine, Laura Ford, Richard Hunt, Rebecca Louise Law, Pablo Picasso, George Segal and others.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park promotes the enjoyment, understanding, and appreciation of gardens, sculpture, the natural environment, and the arts.

