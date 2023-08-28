Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids, Michigan Weaves Autumn Tapestry with 25th Annual Chrysanthemum Exhibition

"This autumn, join us as we weave an Autumn Tapestry both inside and out," said Steve LaWarre, Vice President of Horticulture. "View artfully manipulated patterns of chrysanthemums and enjoy a multitude of textures provided by ornamental cabbage, kale, pumpkins, grasses, gourds—and more!" Tweet this

Now in its 25th year, this beloved fall exhibition remains a member and guest must-see and is the largest of its kind in Michigan. Immerse yourself in a living landscape of rich textures and warm hues. As you explore the gardens and grounds, indoors and out, take special note of the locations noted below to appreciate all the grand and striking detail of this year's Autumn Tapestry theme.

Plentiful plantings in the Grand Entry Garden, Welcome Center, and Gunberg and BISSELL Corridors showcase the chrysanthemum through the artistry of many designers, among them Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park horticulture staff. In the BISSELL Corridor, a different local floral designer each week will create a singular arrangement highlighting the chrysanthemum as its primary element. Local florists include Big City Vibes, Ball Park Floral & Gifts, Kennedy's Flowers & Gifts, Horrocks Market, Dahlia Acres Farms and Gumina's Flowers. Of equal note are stunning displays in the Grace Jarecki Seasonal Display Greenhouse, Earl & Donnalee Holton Victorian Garden Parlor, and Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory, each lush and lovely.

Outdoors, treat your senses with a trek into the crisp fall air. Venture onto the Stuart and Barbara Padnos Rooftop Sculpture Garden, with its seasonal wetland views. Then make your way to the Lena Meijer Children's Garden: Its cornucopia of chrysanthemums intermingles with nontraditional autumn plantings to form a quilt-like tapestry. Continue to Michigan's Farm Garden, where the abundant autumn harvest boasts heirloom vegetables, herbs, gourds and larger-than-life pumpkins. This example of a working 1930s family farm occasionally provides some of its more than 40 varieties of produce for our James & Shirley Balk Café.

Activities throughout the exhibition, including Tuesdays at the Farm, Glow Garden and Hallowee-Ones, are full of family fun.

Visit MeijerGardens.org for a full listing of events.

Chrysanthemums & More! Exhibition Programming:

Programs and events are complimentary and registration is not required.

Fashion and Nature

Sunday, September 24 | 2–3 pm

Andrea Melvin and Cory Redman, Grand Rapids Public Museum

Join curators of GRPM's current Fashion and Nature exhibition as they explore the intersection of the natural world and textiles and highlight the sustainability and environmental impact of the fashion industry, in this lecture-style presentation.

Weaving with Nature

Sunday, October 1 | 2–3 pm

Woodland Weavers & Spinners – Fiber Arts Guild

Join members of the local Woodland Weavers & Spinners as they share how the natural world inspires their fiber art and explore the Fiber Arts Guild's Bridging the Peninsulas installation displayed in a classroom. Additional information about Ability Weavers in Lowell will be available.

Autumn Tapestry Exhibition Walkthrough

Sunday, October 22 | 2–3 pm

Learn what it takes to put together Chrysanthemums & More!, how we care for the plants in our collection and rotate them seasonally, and how the design and theme are determined. Take a guided tour of chrysanthemum displays as Eve Boyer, Curator of Horticultural & Environmental Education at Meijer Gardens, highlights elements of the exhibition.

Plant Show Series:

Events are complimentary and registration is not required.

Fall Bonsai Show

Presented by the West Michigan Bonsai Club

October 7 and 8 | Saturday, 10 am–5 pm | Sunday, 11 am–5 pm

See a variety of bonsai on display, from trees in early stages of training to lovely older trees. Watch bonsai artists at work and shop for bonsai trees, bonsai tools and supplies.

Other Programming:

These events are included in the cost of admission and registration is not required.

Tuesdays at the Farm and Glow Garden

September 19 and 26 and October 3 | 5–8:30 pm

Spend select Tuesday evenings in the Gwen Frostic Woodland Shade Garden and Michigan's Farm Garden—back by popular demand! Our Glow Garden is a magical walk through an illuminated forest, filled with pumpkins hand etched by local artist Alynn Guerra. The adventure continues in Michigan's Farm Garden, with down on the farm family fun featuring pumpkin carving demonstrations, live music, a Balk Café pop-up and adult beverages. Feast your eyes on our vibrant harvest of heirloom vegetables, herbs, gourds and larger-than-life pumpkins until 9 pm. Bring the kids and stay up late with us!

Fall Family Day

Saturday, October 7 | 1–4 pm

Visit the Lena Meijer Children's Garden for fabulous fall family fun. Participate in activities such as fall-inspired tunes and stories, and go on a naturalist walk to highlight this awesome season.

Hallowee-ones

Friday, October 20 | 10 am–12 pm

Parade begins at 10:15 am

Get creative at this special event, designed for our youngest visitors! Dress your child as a sculpture, fish, or flower, or in any other way that highlights the Children's Garden! Participate in a costume parade, then celebrate with your wee ones as you listen to Halloween-themed stories and go on a Halloween Hunt. No tricks. No treats. Just fun!

The Chrysanthemums & More! exhibition is made possible by:

The Meijer Foundation

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Foundation

Botanic and Sculpture Societies of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

Michigan Arts & Culture Council, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts

Townsquare Media

About Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, one of the world's most significant botanic and sculpture experiences, was recently named the Top Sculpture Park in the United States by USA Today's "10Best" and listed as the 81st most visited museum in the world by The Art Newspaper, the leading global art news publication. Education programs welcome 80,000 students and guests each year. Culinary Arts & Events offerings include weddings, corporate meetings and award-winning catering. The 158-acre main campus features Michigan's largest tropical conservatory; one of the country's largest interactive children's gardens; arid and Victorian gardens with bronze sculptures by Edgar Degas and Auguste Rodin; a carnivorous plant house; outdoor gardens, including a replica 1930s-era farm garden; an eight-acre Japanese garden featuring contemporary sculpture; and a 1,900-seat outdoor amphitheater garden, showcasing an eclectic mix of world-renowned touring musicians each summer. The permanent collection highlights hundreds of sculptures from internationally acclaimed artists Magdalena Abakanowicz, El Anatsui, Louise Bourgeois, Alexander Calder, Mark di Suvero, Marshall Fredericks, Henry Moore, Michele Oka Donor, Beverly Pepper, Jaume Plensa, Auguste Rodin, Richard Serra, Yinka Shonibare CBE and Ai Weiwei, among others. Indoor galleries with changing sculpture exhibitions have hosted shows by Jonathan Borofsky, Edgar Degas, Jim Dine, Laura Ford, Richard Hunt, Rebecca Louise Law, Pablo Picasso, George Segal and others.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park promotes the enjoyment, understanding and appreciation of gardens, sculpture, the natural environment, and the arts.

