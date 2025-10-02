Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park Installs Major Sculpture by Nationally Acclaimed Artist Nick Cave

"As we close our 30th anniversary year, we remain dedicated to diversifying our world-class sculpture collection with works like that of Nick Cave," said Charles Burke, President & CEO. "We are honored that he chose Meijer Gardens as the home of his first public outdoor sculpture." Post this

Amalgam (Origin) is an evolution, on a colossal scale, of Nick Cave's iconic Soundsuits—spectacular forms blending fashion and sculpture that were created in response to the brutal beating of Rodney King by police in 1991. Though they originated as a form of protection, the Soundsuits have since developed into vehicles for empowerment, with Cave having made hundreds in varying shapes and materials, all based on the scale of his own body. Serving as physical camouflage, the elaborate sculpted surfaces create a second skin that conceals race, gender and class, forcing viewers to look without judgment.

Cave's work draws from craft traditions, fashion, vintage textiles and other labor-intensive practices to create surfaces that are visually ornate and historically specific. In Amalgam (Origin), the collage-like element of his aesthetic is expressed by the highly textured and detailed bronze casting. In contrast to Cave's earlier seated bronze, A•mal•gam, the monumental and towering Amalgam (Origin) appears firmly rooted in the earth, as if growing directly out of the soil. Like a community beacon, the sculpture celebrates each person's unique individuality while connecting it to humanity's shared grounding in the natural world.

While Meijer Gardens featured Nick Cave's related A•mal•gam work in its temporary exhibit Forest of Dreams: Contemporary Tree Sculpture Oct. 20, 2023 through Feb. 25, 2024, Amalgam (Origin) is Cave's first permanent sculpture here.

"It's a joy to see Amalgam (Origin) take up permanent residence at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, stated Nick Cave. "After first sharing an Amalgam here in the Forest of Dreams exhibition, returning with a work that will meet visitors across seasons feels right. I made this piece for open air and changing light, and this landscape offers the kind of daily conversation with trees, weather, and people that brings it fully alive. As a Cranbrook alum, bringing my first major outdoor sculpture back to Michigan is a true full-circle moment."

A Chicago resident, Cave has strong ties to Michigan. Receiving his master's degree in fine arts from Cranbrook Academy of Art in 1989, he returned in 2015 for Nick Cave: Here Hear, (June 20 through Oct. 11, 2015) in which he staged seven months of events throughout Detroit anchored by his first solo exhibition at Cranbrook. Cave is a professor at the School of The Art Institute of Chicago in addition to being an artist.

The acquisition of Amalgam (Origin) is made possible by the generosity of Fred and Lena Meijer and the Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Foundation.

