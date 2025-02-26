Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park Named the Nation's Top Sculpture Park for Third Year in a Row in USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards

"Winning this award for the third year is an extraordinary honor and a testament to the passion of our guests," said Charles Burke, President & CEO of Meijer Gardens. "It highlights the lasting gift from Fred and Lena Meijer and our 30-year commitment to blending art, culture, and nature." Post this

Following is how USA TODAY 10Best described Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in the contest:

"Spanning 158 acres in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park hosts outdoor gardens and a five-floor, 15,000-square-foot tropical conservatory. The permanent sculpture collection features more than 200 works, many of which are displayed in the sculpture park."

The top 10 winners for Best Sculpture Park are ranked as follows, shortlisted from an initial list of 20 nominations as the best in the United States that were curated by a panel of subject matter experts and USA TODAY 10Best editors before being voted on by the public:

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park ( Wilson, North Carolina ) Brookgreen Gardens ( Murrells Inlet, South Carolina ) Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park ( Hamilton, Ohio ) Grounds For Sculpture ( Hamilton Township, New Jersey ) Laumeier Sculpture Park ( Sappington, Missouri ) San Juan Islands Sculpture Park ( Friday Harbor, Washington ) Griffis Sculpture Park ( East Otto, New York ) Minneapolis Sculpture Garden ( Minneapolis, Minnesota ) Storm King Art Center ( New Windsor, New York )

"Featuring a seamless blend of beautifully curated gardens and internationally acclaimed sculpture exhibits, it's no wonder that Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park has been crowned Best Sculpture Park in the USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice Awards for the third consecutive year," said Maggie Tyner, editor of the 10BEST Readers' Choice Awards. "It's clearly beloved by both our expert panel and our readers."

Spanning 158 acres, Meijer Gardens offers a world-class collection of sculpture and horticulture, featuring works by internationally acclaimed artists set within stunning natural landscapes. The Sculpture Park and indoor sculpture galleries present a diverse range of artistic styles and materials, creating an immersive experience that captivates visitors from around the world.

With this latest accolade, Meijer Gardens continues to cement its status as a premier cultural destination, attracting art and nature enthusiasts globally. The organization is committed to excellence, innovation, and fostering meaningful connections between art, culture, and nature.

