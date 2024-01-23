Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park Nominated Best Sculpture Park by USA Today 10Best

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is thrilled to announce its recent recognition as one of the nation's top sculpture parks as part of USA Today's "Readers' Choice 10Best" awards. After winning the title of the nation's Best Sculpture Park in 2023, USA Today invites the community to vote daily. Voting ends Monday, February 19th and the winners will be announced on Friday, March 1st at 12pm EST. This recognition serves as a testament to the park's commitment to showcasing exceptional art and horticulture and providing a captivating experience for guests.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is thrilled to announce its recent recognition as one of the nation's top sculpture parks as part of USA Today's "Readers' Choice 10Best" awards. After winning the title of the nation's Best Sculpture Park in 2023, USA Today invites the community to vote daily. Voting ends Monday, February 19th and the winners will be announced on Friday, March 1st at 12pm EST. This recognition serves as a testament to the park's commitment to showcasing exceptional art and horticulture and providing a captivating experience for guests.

The community is invited to rally together and help Meijer Gardens retain this prestigious award by voting daily at bit.ly/FMG10Best24.

Nominees for the USA Today's Readers' Choice 10Best awards are submitted by a panel of experts. 10Best editors narrow the field to select the final set of nominees for the Readers' Choice Awards. Readers can vote once per category, per day. USA Today's 10Best Sculpture Parks is an annual ranking that highlights outstanding parks across the United States. Meijer Gardens has been selected as a finalist based on its remarkable collection of world-class sculptures, picturesque landscapes, and immersive visitor experiences.

Voting is now open and will continue until Monday, February 19 at noon ET. Winners will be announced on March 1. Supporters of Meijer Gardens can cast votes daily at bit.ly/FMG10Best24 to contribute towards securing the park's position as the number one sculpture park in the nation. By voting daily, community members can help raise awareness about this incredible destination and showcase the vibrant arts and culture scene within West Michigan.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is a destination for art enthusiasts, nature lovers, and families alike. The park's dedication to engaging exhibitions, educational programs, concerts and community events has made it an integral part of our region's cultural fabric since first opening in 1995.

About Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, one of the world's most significant botanic and sculpture experiences, was named the Top Sculpture Park in the United States by USA Today's 2023 "10Best Readers' Choice" and listed as the 81st most-visited museum in the world by The Art Newspaper, the leading global art news publication. Education programs welcome 80,000 students and guests each year. Culinary Arts & Events offerings include weddings, corporate meetings and award-winning catering. The 158-acre main campus features Michigan's largest tropical conservatory; one of the country's largest interactive children's gardens; arid and Victorian gardens with bronze sculptures by Edgar Degas and Auguste Rodin; a carnivorous plant house; outdoor gardens, including a replica 1930s-era farm garden; an 8-acre Japanese garden featuring contemporary sculpture; and a 1,900-seat outdoor amphitheater garden, showcasing an eclectic mix of world-renowned touring musicians each summer. The permanent collection highlights hundreds of sculptures from internationally acclaimed artists Magdalena Abakanowicz, El Anatsui, Louise Bourgeois, Alexander Calder, Mark di Suvero, Marshall Fredericks, Henry Moore, Michele Oka Donor, Beverly Pepper, Jaume Plensa, Auguste Rodin, Richard Serra, Yinka Shonibare CBE and Ai Weiwei, among others. Indoor galleries with changing sculpture exhibitions have presented shows by Jonathan Borofsky, Edgar Degas, Jim Dine, Richard Hunt, Cristina Iglesias, Rebecca Louise Law, Pablo Picasso, George Segal and others.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park promotes the enjoyment, understanding, and appreciation of gardens, sculpture, the natural environment, and the arts.

Media Contact

John VanderHaagen, Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, 6169753180, [email protected], www.MeijerGardens.org

SOURCE Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park