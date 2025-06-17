Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park Rolls Out Fleet of All New Electric Trams

Pilot Program Using Goats for Vegetation Management also Part of Latest Sustainability Initiatives
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park announced the acquisition and implementation of a fleet of new electric trams, which are now in service. It also introduced a pilot program this spring using goats to help with vegetation management. These initiatives underscore Meijer Gardens' commitment to the environment, sustainability and enhancing the guest experience.
Three new electric trams offer narrated tours through the outdoor Gardens & Sculpture Park, providing guests with an eco-friendly and comfortable way to explore the diverse sculpture and horticultural displays. They also feature wheelchair ramps for enhanced accessibility, ensuring tram tours are available for all guests.
Tram tours operate on a first-come, first-served basis and are weather-dependent. Tickets are required and available at the Peter C. & Emajean Cook Transportation Center on the day of the tour. Trams are fully accessible; guests requiring assistance are encouraged to consult with staff at the Cook Transportation Center. Tours last approximately 30 minutes.
Pricing is set at $8 for adults, $6 for children aged 3-13, and free for children 2 and younger. For more information on tram tours, visit MeijerGardens.org/tram
In addition to converting its tram fleet from diesel to electric to demonstrate its commitment to environmental sustainability, Meijer Gardens also piloted a program this spring that welcomed a herd of 50 goats to assist with vegetation management in designated areas of the Frey Boardwalk. These goats, provided by a professional contractor, helped remove dense and less desirable vegetation, including invasive species, in an ecologically responsible way.
Other sustainability initiatives at Meijer Gardens include:
- Building LEED-certified facilities (including the Welcome Center and Covenant Learning Center)
- Implementing green infrastructure practices like growing vegetation on the Padnos Rooftop Sculpture Garden to aid stormwater management
- Adding natural stormwater controls such as rain gardens and retention ponds to manage runoff and protect surrounding ecosystems
- Reducing waste by composting green waste from horticultural activities and repurposing materials across the organization
Through partnerships with local institutions, the organization also offers volunteer opportunities to staff and sustainability internships that involve conducting waste audits, developing educational materials, and supporting zero-waste events – fostering environmental awareness and leadership.
