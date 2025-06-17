Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park Rolls Out Fleet of All New Electric Trams

"The introduction of electric trams aligns with our mission to promote the enjoyment and appreciation of gardens, sculpture, the environment, and the arts," said Carol Kendra, COO at Meijer Gardens. "We are delighted to offer our guests an engaging way to experience the beauty of our grounds." Post this

Tram tours operate on a first-come, first-served basis and are weather-dependent. Tickets are required and available at the Peter C. & Emajean Cook Transportation Center on the day of the tour. Trams are fully accessible; guests requiring assistance are encouraged to consult with staff at the Cook Transportation Center. Tours last approximately 30 minutes.

Pricing is set at $8 for adults, $6 for children aged 3-13, and free for children 2 and younger. For more information on tram tours, visit MeijerGardens.org/tram

In addition to converting its tram fleet from diesel to electric to demonstrate its commitment to environmental sustainability, Meijer Gardens also piloted a program this spring that welcomed a herd of 50 goats to assist with vegetation management in designated areas of the Frey Boardwalk. These goats, provided by a professional contractor, helped remove dense and less desirable vegetation, including invasive species, in an ecologically responsible way.

Other sustainability initiatives at Meijer Gardens include:

Building LEED-certified facilities (including the Welcome Center and Covenant Learning Center)

Implementing green infrastructure practices like growing vegetation on the Padnos Rooftop Sculpture Garden to aid stormwater management

Adding natural stormwater controls such as rain gardens and retention ponds to manage runoff and protect surrounding ecosystems

Reducing waste by composting green waste from horticultural activities and repurposing materials across the organization

Through partnerships with local institutions, the organization also offers volunteer opportunities to staff and sustainability internships that involve conducting waste audits, developing educational materials, and supporting zero-waste events – fostering environmental awareness and leadership.

