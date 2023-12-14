Frederik van Os Joins CustomerGauge to Drive Customer Experience Excellence in Consumer Packaged Goods

Frederik has been instrumental in developing Heineken's Customer Experience program into a lasting competitive advantage for decades to come - and we are thrilled to add his depth in CPG Customer Experience to the CustomerGauge services offering. Post this

"I am deeply grateful for the incredible people I've had the privilege to work alongside during my time at Heineken," said Van Os. "The camaraderie shared with fellow CX managers has been a continual source of inspiration and learning—I am excited to apply these insights in my new role at CustomerGauge as we shape the future of Consumer Packaged Goods Customer Experience."

At CustomerGauge, Van Os aims to leverage his extensive background to create innovative solutions and services that empower Consumer Packaged Goods companies to evolve their customer experience strategies from a once-a-year collection to real-time analysis and action. His goal is to drive CX program success by developing tailored solutions that address the unique challenges and opportunities faced by global CPG brands with Modern Trade and Traditional Trade routes to market.

"This marks a significant strengthening of our CPG team, and shows our continued commitment to this market," says CEO and Co-Founder of CustomerGauge, Adam Dorrell. "Frederik has been instrumental in developing Heineken's Customer Experience program into a lasting competitive advantage for decades to come - and we are thrilled to add his depth in CPG Customer Experience to the CustomerGauge services offering"

Frederik van Os's commitment to excellence and passion for CX positions him as a valuable addition to the CustomerGauge team. His expertise will contribute to the continued growth and success of the company in the dynamic landscape of CPG Customer Experience.

CustomerGauge is widely recognized as the leading Voice of the Customer (VoC) solution for Consumer Packaged Goods, trusted by top CPG brands like Heineken, Anheuser-Busch, AB InBev, Coca-Cola Hellenic, Just Eat Takeaway, and more.

The CustomerGauge Account Experience™ solution helps CPG companies collect customer feedback in real-time from their B2B value chain and send this feedback immediately to their front-line sales teams to triage issues or upsell happy customers.

