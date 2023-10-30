FREE Academic, Health, and Character Education Lessons for Every Teacher in America

"Given everything that our students have gone through during the pandemic and all of the social development that they have missed out on, they really needed a structured curriculum that was not only driven by current standards but also fun." Post this

The BE KIND Break is unique in its approach to helping teachers and parents simultaneously teach academic lessons while fostering essential life skills and values. Furthermore, schools participating in BE KIND programs report higher academic scores and improved behavior.

Nicole Henderson, Professional School Counselor at Dunne STEM Academy in Chicago, Illinois explains how the program improves relationship skills, "Given everything that our students have gone through during the pandemic and all of the social development that they have missed out on, they really needed a structured curriculum that was not only driven by current standards but also fun. What makes The Be Kind People Project unique is that it found a way to deliver the content to students while also keeping them involved, engaged and motivated."

Founded in 2011, The Be Kind People Project® is a public 501 (c) 3 non-profit dedicated to initiating positive social change in schools and providing a framework for youth that will improve academic achievement, interpersonal relationship skills, accountability, behavior, personal health and wellness, teacher appreciation, and the formation of enduring values. The Be Kind People Project has a vision of building a generation of respectful, responsible, healthy, and caring citizens and leaders. The organization has served over five million students and 250,000 teachers. To learn more about The Be Kind People Project and The BE KIND Break, visit https://thebekindpeopleproject.org/.

