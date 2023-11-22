FREE BOWLS FOR A YEAR! OK, Now that We Have Your Attention: Teriyaki Madness Goes Cluck Wild with National Chicken Teriyaki Day Promotion

Download the TMAD app or sign up for a Mad Rewards account online before December 10th to celebrate the only holiday that REALLY matters.

DENVER, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teriyaki Madness, the Seattle-style teriyaki franchise, is once again ramping up the flavor and fun for National Chicken Teriyaki Day on December 11th, a day that totally exists (seriously, look it up) and gives everyone an excuse to indulge in their favorite chicken teriyaki bowls. But this year, we're taking it up a notch!

"Why is it National Chicken Teriyaki Day on December 11? We don't know, to be honest," said Jodi Boyce, CMO of Teriyaki Madness. "But, one thing we do know: We're certainly going to celebrate in style."

Are you ready to bowl-dly go where no one has gone before? It's simple: Download the TMAD app or sign up for a Mad Rewards account online before December 10th, and you're set for our BOGO offer that will make your taste buds dance the chicken dance.

On December 11th, buy a Chicken Teriyaki Bowl and get another absolutely FREE! That's right — double the pleasure, double the fun and double the chicken teriyaki goodness. Why did the chicken cross the road? To get to the BOGO deal on the other side! This offer is exclusive for Mad Rewards members only.

But wait, there's more! Every Mad Rewards member who places an order on December 11th will automatically be entered to win FREE BOWLS FOR A YEAR! Yep, you heard it right, one trip around the sun! We're giving out several of these un-bowl-lievable packages, with up to 25 lucky winners to start with. Talk about a year filled with teriyaki dreams!

"Our bowls are not just bowls. They're our love language, meticulously crafted with fresh, all-natural ingredients that are as healthy as you want them to be — or not!" said Jodi Boyce, TMAD CMO. "Why settle for a regular holiday when you can celebrate with chicken teriyaki?"

Dive into the details of Teriyaki Madness' epic deals and get a taste of our survival tips for the holiday, here: https://teriyakimadness.com/national-chicken-teriyaki-day/.

ABOUT TERIYAKI MADNESS

Teriyaki Madness is making big moves. Named the #1 Fastest-Growing Big Restaurant Chain in the U.S. by Restaurant Business, TMAD's secret sauce lies in creating value for franchisees, guests and employees alike. More than 135 shops across three countries deliver big, heaping bowls of fresh, natural ingredients to their communities, creating a cult-like following with customers, employment opportunities for neighborhoods, and profitable margins for the franchisees. Backed by world-class technology including delivery and loyalty innovations and an all-star executive team, Teriyaki Madness' focus is on sustainable growth and exceptional experiences. Visit franchise.teriyakimadness.com for single and multi-unit opportunities, and join the Teriyaki Takeover.

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Teriyaki Madness