Free Car Washes at the Newest SpeedWash Location in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Locally-owned and operated car wash chain, SpeedWash Car Wash, is opening its newest location in Louisville, KY and will be celebrating with two weeks of free car washes for all. SpeedWash Car Wash offers a series of express exterior car wash packages with free vacuums and flexible unlimited wash club membership packages.

SpeedWash will be giving away free top level car washes, the $24 Ceramic Shine wash, to promote its opening at 9506 Taylorsville Rd. in Louisville, KY starting on October 27. This will be its fourth location in Louisville and eighth overall, with a ninth location opening soon. SpeedWash Car Wash is also featuring a grand opening special where customers can get their first month of any Unlimited Wash Club for just $10. Customers pay a fixed monthly fee and can wash as often as once a day. These packages pay for themselves after just two washes per month and can be canceled at any time with no long-term commitment required.

"The further expansion into Louisville is a reflection of how well the area has responded to our other SpeedWash locations," says Chris Harrison, owner of SpeedWash Car Wash. "We prioritize our customers' experience and make it a point to connect with them in a way that actually means something beyond just getting a nice, clean car. We see SpeedWash as an active member of the community."

SpeedWash Car Wash emphasizes the importance of giving back. Since the company's inception, it has partnered with organizations like Boys & Girls Club of Louisville, Toys for Tots, Fern Creek High School, and many others, helping to raise awareness and support. It has, and will continue, to host charitable events at the washes, extending a helping hand to local organizations assisting individuals in need.

SpeedWash Car Wash is a fast, convenient car wash for those who like to keep their car clean as often as needed. Single washes start at $9 and monthly memberships at $13.95 per month. A full menu of wash services and pricing can be found on the car wash website at speedwashusa.com.

