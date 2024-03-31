Free Car Washes ay New SpeedWash Location to open in St. Matthews

Local Car Wash Chain Celebrates its Grand Opening with Free Car Washes and a Helping Hand for a Worthy Organization

ST MATTHEWS, Ky., March 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Locally-owned and operated car wash chain, SpeedWash Car Wash, is opening its ninth and newest location at 4124 Shelbyville Rd. in St. Matthews, KY on April 5th, and will be celebrating with two weeks of free car washes. Additionally, on the first weekend of the grand opening, April 5 - 7, SpeedWash will donate $1 for every car washed to Metro United Way. There will be complimentary hot dogs and chips, and a raffle for a chance to win a 50" smart TV! Customers will also be able to spin the wheel for a chance to win other prizes. No purchase necessary.

SpeedWash Car Wash offers a series of four exterior car wash packages, and all include the use of free vacuums. There are also four unlimited wash club memberships available. Unlimited memberships allow customers to wash up to once a day, every day for one monthly price.

During the grand opening celebration SpeedWash will be giving away free top Ceramic Shine washes, a $24 value, to allow customers to experience the wash's superior cleaning capabilities and to meet the friendly, well-trained staff. The wash will also be offering a limited-time special on Unlimited Wash Club memberships with the first month of any membership for just $5.

"Our expansion in the greater Louisville market is a reflection of how well received our washes have been, not only here, but also in Jeffersonville, Bowling Green and Somerset," says Chris Harrison, owner of SpeedWash Car Wash. "Along with high-tech tunnel equipment and wash chemistry, we prioritize the customer experience in a way that means something beyond just getting a nice, clean car," adds Harrison. "We work hard to support local organizations also, having given back thousands of dollars to worthy causes over the course of the companies' history," says co-owner Becky Harrison. To this end, SpeedWash will be partnering with Metro United Way for their grand opening. While donations are not a requirement to receive a free wash, customers will have the choice to support this organization by making a donation of any amount when they receive their free wash.

A full menu of wash services and pricing can be found on the car wash website at speedwashusa.com.

