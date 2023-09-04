Free Comedy Night In Anaheim With Nationally Known Headliners Supporting Student Mental Health.

Join laughing together for a night filled with contagious laughter and an unwavering commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of students.
ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT: Laughing Together presents an evening of humor and compassion, where comedy takes center stage in support of student mental health! Hosted by Chris Gethard, and featuring Nicole Byer, Aparna Nancherla, Christi Chiello, and more, this show is both an opportunity to enjoy a fantastic lineup of talented comedians and a chance to raise awareness and funds for student mental health initiatives.
Laughing Together is a new initiative by Chris Gethard and Wellness Together, aimed at bringing artists to the forefront of student mental health programming, with soon-to-launch programs in teacher development, student workshops, and more. This comedy show is Laughing Together's inaugural event.
Event attendees will have the opportunity to make a tax-deductible donation to Wellness Together School Mental Health, a California-based, national 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation aiming to increase mental health awareness, advocacy, and access. Donations to Wellness Together support student mental health services.
WHEN: Thursday, September 7, 2023
7:30 pm - 9:30 pm PT
*Doors open at 6:30 pm PT
WHERE: Anaheim Convention Center
800 W Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA 92802
WHO:Chris Gethard, Nicole Byer, Aparna Nancherla, Eddie Pepitone, and more.
COST:FREE! Attendees may need to pay for parking. Onsite cash bar available. For more information or to get tickets, visit:
Media Contact
Britney Stone, Wellness Together, 1 (916) 234-3367, [email protected], https://www.laughingtogether.org/
SOURCE Laughing Together
