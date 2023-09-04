Free Comedy Night In Anaheim With Nationally Known Headliners Supporting Student Mental Health.

Join laughing together for a night filled with contagious laughter and an unwavering commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of students.

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT: Laughing Together presents an evening of humor and compassion, where comedy takes center stage in support of student mental health! Hosted by Chris Gethard, and featuring Nicole Byer, Aparna Nancherla, Christi Chiello, and more, this show is both an opportunity to enjoy a fantastic lineup of talented comedians and a chance to raise awareness and funds for student mental health initiatives.