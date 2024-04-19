Free, Family-friendly Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon Weekend Coming Up May 4-5th, 2024

Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon's 2024 family-friendly weekend will include a free two-day Ascension Borgess Health & Wellness Expo and free PNC Kids' 1K. The Marathon's paid events include the Full Marathon, Marathon Relay, Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K run/walk on Sunday May 5th. The free Expo will be Saturday, May 4, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; and Sunday, May 5, 2024 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The weekend will feature over 50 vendors, an obstacle course, food trucks, demos, DJ, live music, spirit stations, and more.

KALAMAZOO, Mich., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon today announced additional details for its two-day Ascension Borgess Health and Wellness Expo; and its official Full, Marathon Relay, Half, 10K, and 5K race day. All events are part of the 2024 Marathon's fun-filled, community-driven weekend, taking place from Saturday, May 4 through Sunday, May 5, 2024 at the Arcadia Creek Festival Place.

On Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m, the community is invited to stop and enjoy a free, family-friendly day at the Ascension Borgess Health and Wellness Expo. Also on Saturday, families and kids can participate in the PNC Kids' 1K which starts at 10:00 a.m with packet pick-up and same-day registration beginning at 9:00 a.m.

On Sunday, the fun continues with day two of the free Ascension Borgess Health & Wellness Expo from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. On both days, the community can enjoy over 50 health and wellness-focused vendors, an obstacle course, and free demos and presentations. There will be a DJ on Saturday and live music on Sunday, food trucks, and tons of other free and fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon's signature spirit stations are also back on Sunday with all race-day participants going through the Pickle Pit along Burdick Street near Dutton; and Full and Half marathoners going through the Bacon Station, along Bronson Boulevard near mile nine. Full marathoners will be able to rock out with the Kalamazoo Academy of Rock by the Farmers Market around mile 25.

Full, Half, and 10K participants get the opportunity to also race through Waldo Stadium right on WMU's campus; as well as Donut Point, at Benjamin and Evanston.

Additionally Half, 10K and 5K racers will get to see the College Hunks-sponsored Gummy Bear Forest, on Forest between Park and Rose. College Hunks will also be providing mile-marker and course set-up and pick-up.

For the first time ever, this year's Marathon will include Schupan's Sustainability Program, as its official eco-friendly and sustainability sponsor, in an effort to reduce the environmental and waste impact of the weekend. The entire weekend will also be broadcasted live from Zeigler's Driving Vision Podcast to WWLA, a public-access station run by local students.

Also new this year is the Marathon Relay, where a team of 3-5 participants run different legs of the marathon, with 21+ teams racing for the first time this year. As of the publication of this release the Marathon's 50-State Challenge is also back with 29 Full Marathon participants claiming their state's first-come-first-served complimentary registration and swag items.

The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon is always looking for volunteers to help, to view volunteer opportunities and register please click here.

About Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon

The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon attracts participants from all over the U.S. by "Driving a Healthy Community" in the Greater Kalamazoo area and beyond. The annual community event includes a Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, 5K Walk, and 1K Kids' Run; as well as a health expo.

Formerly known as the Borgess Run for the Health of It!, the event was renamed the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon in 2022 after Zeigler Auto Group became its title sponsor.

All races start and finish at the Arcadia Creek Festival Place and run through Downtown Kalamazoo, with the full marathon, half marathon and 10K passing through Western Michigan University's Waldo Stadium. The marathon course also includes the Portage Creek Bicentennial Trail, Stryker campus, Milham Park, Milwood Neighborhood, Edison Neighborhood, and Upjohn Park.

Known for its highly-spirited excitement zones and water station, 5K participants enjoy Gummy Bear Forest; and Half Marathon and Marathon runners experience the infamous Bacon Station and the dill-icious Pickle Pit. All participants and spectators can enter the Stryker Finish Line Celebration in Downtown Kalamazoo. Visit zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com for more information.

About Zeigler Auto Group

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 84 franchises across 41 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.

Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.

The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.

Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,500 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2023.

The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Chicago, and Michigan. Besides these prestigious accolades, Zeigler is also one of Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for 2023, and among Glassdoor's top 10 U.S. companies for work-life balance.

Media Contact

