Free Flow Wines Achieves Certified Green Service™ Status from the Green Restaurant Association

"With green washing running rampant, Free Flow identified the need to have our sustainability credentials verified by a respected 3rd party. The GRA certifying our reusable kegging services as more sustainable than single-use glass bottles and plastic kegs is an important milestone towards making wines by-the-glass more sustainable. We are proud to have our services recognized for helping the wine and hospitality communities reduce their carbon footprint and waste," notes Barclay Webster, VP of Business Development at Free Flow Wines.

As a Certified Green Service™ provider, Free Flow Wines joins an esteemed group of environmentally sustainable organizations dedicated to minimizing waste, conserving resources, and fostering sustainable practices.

About Free Flow Wines

Free Flow Wines, the pioneer of premium wine on tap, aims to deliver the freshest, best tasting, most sustainable glass of wine. Free Flow's keg leasing, filling and logistics have allowed the wine and hospitality industries to move to a greener, fresher, better way to serve wine by the glass. Founded in 2009, Free Flow has more than 260 wine brands in keg, from wineries throughout the world. Premium wines in Free Flow kegs are available at restaurants, hotels, retail stores, sports and entertainment venues nationwide. Free Flow Wines currently has production facilities in Sonoma, California and Bayonne, New Jersey.

About the Green Restaurant Association:

The Green Restaurant Association is a national non-profit organization that provides the only official Certified Green Restaurants® mark in the country. Since 1990, the GRA has pioneered the Green Restaurant® movement and has been the leading voice within the industry encouraging restaurants to listen to consumer demand to green their operations using transparent, science-based certification standards. With their turnkey certification system, the GRA has made it easy for thousands of restaurants to become more environmentally sustainable in a profitable manner. The GRA has been featured on CNN, NBC Nightly News, NPR, and in The New York Times, and The Washington Post. For more information visit www.dinegreen.com.

