Free Flow Wines Announces 25 New Winners at 12th Annual KEGGY Awards During Earth Month

This year's People's Choice Winner, Tupelo Honey, is a revival of Southern food and traditions rooted in the Carolina mountains. The restaurant crafts brunches, lunches, and suppers that bring family and friends around the table for chef-inspired Southern fare.

"At Tupelo Honey, we brunch hard—and that means a lot of mimosas. By choosing stainless steel kegs over traditional wine bottles, we're keeping waste like glass, corks, and foil out of landfills. It's a simple switch that makes a big impact. We believe stainless steel kegs are the future, and we hope more restaurants and bars will join us in serving amazing drinks while helping to protect our planet." stated Lindsey Farris-Felty, Corporate Beverage Director of Tupelo Honey.

FFW & Partners' Cumulative Impact to Date:

Over 41 million bottles, or 62 million lbs. of waste, saved from landfill

More than 73 million pounds of CO₂ emissions avoided

WINERY AWARD RECIPIENTS:

More than 2,000,000 bottles saved (3,556,977 lbs. CO2 emissions)

Skurnik Wines & Spirits

The Wine Group

O'Neill Vintners & Distillers

More than 1,000,000 bottles saved (1,778,488 lbs. CO2 emissions)

Treasury Wine Estates

More than 100,000 bottles saved (177,886 lbs. CO2 emissions)

Goldschmidt Vineyards

Klinker Brick Winery

ONEHOPE/7 Cellars Wine

More than 50,000 bottles are saved (88,966 lbs. CO2 emissions)

Palm Bay International

Domaine Bousquet

Frog's Leap

Aquitaine Wine Company

NW Wine Company

St. Supéry Estate Vineyards & Winery

SakeOne

Kivelstadt Cellars

Bookwalter Winery

Lubanzi Wines

DISTRIBUTOR AWARD RECIPIENTS:

More than 1,000,000 bottles saved (1,778,488 lbs. CO2 emissions)

RNDC FL

More than 500,000 bottles saved (889,244 lbs. CO2 emissions)

RNDC AZ

SGWS AZ

More than 100,000 bottles saved (177,886 lbs. CO2 emissions)

Heidelberg Distributing Co. OH

Empire Distributors NC

Athens Distributing TN

PEOPLE'S CHOICE - RESTAURANT OPERATOR WINNER (To recognize an outstanding venue featuring wines on tap):

Tupelo Honey, Asheville, NC

About Free Flow Wines

Free Flow Wines, the pioneer of premium wine on tap, aims to deliver the freshest, best tasting, most sustainable glass of wine. Free Flow's keg leasing, filling and logistics have allowed the wine and hospitality industries to move to a greener, fresher, better way to serve wine by the glass. Founded in 2009, Free Flow has more than 260 wine brands in keg, from wineries throughout the world. Premium wines in Free Flow kegs are available at restaurants, hotels, retail stores, sports and entertainment venues nationwide. Free Flow Wines currently has production facilities in Sonoma, California and Bayonne, New Jersey.

