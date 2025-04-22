Free Flow Wines Announces 25 New Winners at 12th Annual KEGGY Awards During Earth Month

Free Flow Wines announced the winners of the 12th annual KEGGY Awards, honoring wine on tap leaders for their extraordinary environmental impact and commitment to sustainability. For the first time, the awards are being celebrated in April to align with Earth Month, reinforcing Free Flow's mission to drive a more sustainable future for the wine industry with reusable steel kegs – a truly zero-waste package.
SONOMA, Calif., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Free Flow Wines announced the winners of the 12th annual KEGGY Awards, honoring wine on tap leaders for their extraordinary environmental impact and commitment to sustainability. For the first time, the awards are being celebrated in April to align with Earth Month, reinforcing Free Flow's mission to drive a more sustainable future for the wine industry with reusable steel kegs – a truly zero-waste package. Additionally, Free Flow expanded award categories this year to also recognize winery partners who have saved over 50K and 2MM bottles from the landfill.
"We changed the award schedule to Earth Month to reflect one of our core values: sustainability." said Rich Bouwer, CEO of Free Flow Wines. "It is an exciting time to be talking about our wine on tap partners. Despite ongoing challenges in the alcohol beverage sector, keg shipments through Free Flow Wines have continued to grow—proving that wine on tap is not just the more sustainable choice, but also a smart one in today's market. We're proud to recognize the outstanding efforts of our partners who are reshaping the wine industry by providing a better glass of wine to their consumers."
This year's People's Choice Winner, Tupelo Honey, is a revival of Southern food and traditions rooted in the Carolina mountains. The restaurant crafts brunches, lunches, and suppers that bring family and friends around the table for chef-inspired Southern fare.
"At Tupelo Honey, we brunch hard—and that means a lot of mimosas. By choosing stainless steel kegs over traditional wine bottles, we're keeping waste like glass, corks, and foil out of landfills. It's a simple switch that makes a big impact. We believe stainless steel kegs are the future, and we hope more restaurants and bars will join us in serving amazing drinks while helping to protect our planet." stated Lindsey Farris-Felty, Corporate Beverage Director of Tupelo Honey.
FFW & Partners' Cumulative Impact to Date:
- Over 41 million bottles, or 62 million lbs. of waste, saved from landfill
- More than 73 million pounds of CO₂ emissions avoided
WINERY AWARD RECIPIENTS:
More than 2,000,000 bottles saved (3,556,977 lbs. CO2 emissions)
- Skurnik Wines & Spirits
- The Wine Group
- O'Neill Vintners & Distillers
More than 1,000,000 bottles saved (1,778,488 lbs. CO2 emissions)
- Treasury Wine Estates
More than 100,000 bottles saved (177,886 lbs. CO2 emissions)
- Goldschmidt Vineyards
- Klinker Brick Winery
- ONEHOPE/7 Cellars Wine
More than 50,000 bottles are saved (88,966 lbs. CO2 emissions)
- Palm Bay International
- Domaine Bousquet
- Frog's Leap
- Aquitaine Wine Company
- NW Wine Company
- St. Supéry Estate Vineyards & Winery
- SakeOne
- Kivelstadt Cellars
- Bookwalter Winery
- Lubanzi Wines
DISTRIBUTOR AWARD RECIPIENTS:
More than 1,000,000 bottles saved (1,778,488 lbs. CO2 emissions)
- RNDC FL
More than 500,000 bottles saved (889,244 lbs. CO2 emissions)
- RNDC AZ
- SGWS AZ
More than 100,000 bottles saved (177,886 lbs. CO2 emissions)
- Heidelberg Distributing Co. OH
- Empire Distributors NC
- Athens Distributing TN
PEOPLE'S CHOICE - RESTAURANT OPERATOR WINNER (To recognize an outstanding venue featuring wines on tap):
- Tupelo Honey, Asheville, NC
About Free Flow Wines
Free Flow Wines, the pioneer of premium wine on tap, aims to deliver the freshest, best tasting, most sustainable glass of wine. Free Flow's keg leasing, filling and logistics have allowed the wine and hospitality industries to move to a greener, fresher, better way to serve wine by the glass. Founded in 2009, Free Flow has more than 260 wine brands in keg, from wineries throughout the world. Premium wines in Free Flow kegs are available at restaurants, hotels, retail stores, sports and entertainment venues nationwide. Free Flow Wines currently has production facilities in Sonoma, California and Bayonne, New Jersey.
