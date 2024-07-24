Free Flow Wines Announces 7 Winners at the 11th Annual KEGGY Awards

Free Flow Wines has announced 7 new winners at the 11th annual KEGGY Awards, recognizing the exceptional impacts these partners have made in reducing waste from the landfill and CO2 emissions. The KEGGY Awards were created in 2014 to recognize winery partners for their commitment to sustainability by choosing reusable stainless-steel kegs - a truly zero-waste package. Each Free Flow keg holds the equivalent of 26 bottles of wine and will eliminate approximately 1,560 bottles from the landfill over its lifetime.
SONOMA, Calif., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Free Flow Wines has announced 7 new winners at the 11th annual KEGGY Awards, recognizing the exceptional impacts these partners have made in reducing waste from the landfill and CO2 emissions. The KEGGY Awards were created in 2014 to recognize winery partners for their commitment to sustainability by choosing reusable stainless-steel kegs - a truly zero-waste package. Each Free Flow keg holds the equivalent of 26 bottles of wine and will eliminate approximately 1,560 bottles from the landfill over its lifetime.
As of today, Free Flow Wines and their partners have saved more than 38 million bottles, or 58 million pounds of waste, from the landfills and the equivalent of over 69 million pounds of CO2 from the atmosphere. Each reusable steel keg will save 2,862 lbs. of CO2 emissions over its lifetime, compared to pouring the same wine out of glass bottles. This is the equivalent emissions of driving a gas-powered vehicle coast to coast.
"Sustainability is one of Free Flow's core values and we are proud to partner with hundreds of wineries and distributors to offer the only zero-waste package for the wine industry. In a time where sales are down for many, it is even more meaningful to celebrate the growth and success of our partners and to continue to build upon what we have achieved together.", said Rich Bouwer, CEO.
This year's People's Choice winner, Xe54: a Wine & Cocktail Lounge, located in Neenah, WI, is the ultimate lounge destination serving craft cocktails, beer, and wine in an unpretentious and welcoming atmosphere. Whether looking to unwind after a long day or celebrate a special occasion, they have the perfect setting to elevate the mood.
"We are honored to accept the People's Choice KEGGY Award. This recognition is a testament to our shared commitment to providing exceptional wine experiences while prioritizing sustainability. We are proud to partner with Free Flow Wines and contribute to reducing our environmental footprint, one sip at a time. We look forward to many more years of successful collaboration" stated Laura Spranger & Pamela Barnes, Proprietors of Xe54: a Wine & Cocktail Lounge.
WINERY AWARD RECIPIENTS
To recognize the bottle waste saved from the landfill
Saved more than 1,000,000 bottles (1,834,405 lbs. CO2 emissions)
Trinchero Family Estates
Saved more than 100,000 bottles (183,436 lbs. CO2 emissions)
Ken Wright Cellars
DISTRIBUTOR AWARD RECIPIENTS
To recognize the bottle waste saved from the landfill
Saved more than 100,000 bottles (183,436 lbs. CO2 emissions)
Farrell Distributing Corp
Favorite Brands TX
Great Lakes Wine & Spirits
Hayden Beverage Company
PEOPLES CHOICE - RESTAURANT OPERATOR WINNER
To recognize an outstanding venue featuring wines on tap
Xe54 Wine & Cocktail Lounge – Neenah, WI
About Free Flow Wines
Free Flow Wines, the pioneer of premium wine on tap, aims to deliver the freshest, best tasting, most sustainable glass of wine. Free Flow's keg leasing, filling and logistics have allowed the wine and hospitality industries to move to a greener, fresher, better way to serve wine by the glass. Founded in 2009, Free Flow has more than 260 wine brands in keg, from wineries throughout the world. Premium wines in Free Flow kegs are available at restaurants, hotels, retail stores, sports and entertainment venues nationwide. Free Flow Wines currently has production facilities in Sonoma, California and Bayonne, New Jersey.
