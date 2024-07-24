Free Flow Wines Announces 7 Winners at the 11th Annual KEGGY Awards

Sustainability is one of Free Flow's core values...it is even more meaningful to celebrate the growth and success of our partners and to continue to build upon what we have achieved together. Post this

"Sustainability is one of Free Flow's core values and we are proud to partner with hundreds of wineries and distributors to offer the only zero-waste package for the wine industry. In a time where sales are down for many, it is even more meaningful to celebrate the growth and success of our partners and to continue to build upon what we have achieved together.", said Rich Bouwer, CEO.

This year's People's Choice winner, Xe54: a Wine & Cocktail Lounge, located in Neenah, WI, is the ultimate lounge destination serving craft cocktails, beer, and wine in an unpretentious and welcoming atmosphere. Whether looking to unwind after a long day or celebrate a special occasion, they have the perfect setting to elevate the mood.

"We are honored to accept the People's Choice KEGGY Award. This recognition is a testament to our shared commitment to providing exceptional wine experiences while prioritizing sustainability. We are proud to partner with Free Flow Wines and contribute to reducing our environmental footprint, one sip at a time. We look forward to many more years of successful collaboration" stated Laura Spranger & Pamela Barnes, Proprietors of Xe54: a Wine & Cocktail Lounge.

WINERY AWARD RECIPIENTS

To recognize the bottle waste saved from the landfill

Saved more than 1,000,000 bottles (1,834,405 lbs. CO2 emissions)

Trinchero Family Estates

Saved more than 100,000 bottles (183,436 lbs. CO2 emissions)

Ken Wright Cellars

DISTRIBUTOR AWARD RECIPIENTS

To recognize the bottle waste saved from the landfill

Saved more than 100,000 bottles (183,436 lbs. CO2 emissions)

Farrell Distributing Corp

Favorite Brands TX

Great Lakes Wine & Spirits

Hayden Beverage Company

PEOPLES CHOICE - RESTAURANT OPERATOR WINNER

To recognize an outstanding venue featuring wines on tap

Xe54 Wine & Cocktail Lounge – Neenah, WI

About Free Flow Wines

Free Flow Wines, the pioneer of premium wine on tap, aims to deliver the freshest, best tasting, most sustainable glass of wine. Free Flow's keg leasing, filling and logistics have allowed the wine and hospitality industries to move to a greener, fresher, better way to serve wine by the glass. Founded in 2009, Free Flow has more than 260 wine brands in keg, from wineries throughout the world. Premium wines in Free Flow kegs are available at restaurants, hotels, retail stores, sports and entertainment venues nationwide. Free Flow Wines currently has production facilities in Sonoma, California and Bayonne, New Jersey.

Media Contact

Julia Tarazoff, Free Flow Wines, 1 415-626-1215 415, [email protected], https://www.freeflowwines.com/

SOURCE Free Flow Wines