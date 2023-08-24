Free Flow Wines Celebrates Milestone: 1 Million Stainless Steel Kegs Shipped Across US

We are thrilled to reach this milestone of 1 million kegs shipped. We knew that we had a better solution for serving wine by-the-glass. We are humbled by the trust placed in us by the hundreds of winery partners and the thousands of restaurant and hotel locations pouring wine-on-tap. Tweet this

"We are thrilled to reach this milestone of 1 million kegs shipped," said Rich Bouwer, CEO of Free Flow Wines. "Free Flow started by hand filling stainless steel kegs in a garage in San Francisco. We knew that we had a better solution for serving wine by-the-glass. Over the past decade, our employees have relentlessly focused on wine quality and superior service. We are humbled by the trust placed in us by the hundreds of winery partners and the thousands of restaurant and hotel locations pouring wine-on-tap. Through all the twists and turns, Free Flow stayed true to our ideals. While 1 million kegs is notable, Free Flow has just begun revolutionizing the US wine industry."

The 1 millionth keg was shipped by Martin Ray Winery. Claire Ceklovsky, Marketing Communications Manager at Martin Ray Winery, notes "Our 10 years of partnership with Free Flow has been a key component of our sustainability efforts – for Martin Ray and Angeline, embracing wine in keg was an easy decision. As it becomes increasingly necessary to make a commitment to our climate and consider alternative packaging, it is incredibly inspiring to see other producers follow suit."

About Free Flow Wines

Free Flow Wines, the pioneer of premium wine on tap, aims to deliver the freshest, best tasting, most sustainable glass of wine. Free Flow's keg leasing, filling and logistics have allowed the wine and hospitality industries to move to a greener, fresher, better way to serve wine by the glass. Founded in 2009, Free Flow has more than 260 wine brands in keg, from wineries throughout the world. Premium wines in Free Flow kegs are available at restaurants, hotels, retail stores, sports and entertainment venues nationwide. Free Flow Wines currently has production facilities in Sonoma, California and Bayonne, New Jersey.

Media Contact

Julia Tarazoff, Free Flow Wines, 1 4156261215, [email protected], www.freeflowwines.com

SOURCE Free Flow Wines