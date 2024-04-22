Free Flow Wines Launches New Website Designed to Accelerate the Growth of Wine-On-Tap

We are excited to introduce our new website which demonstrates Free Flow's superior service and commitment to growing the wine-on-tap category, while making information more accessible to our partners. Post this

Intuitive Navigation: Streamlined menus and user-friendly design ensure effortless exploration of Free Flow Wines' comprehensive range of services and solutions.

Engaging Content: From informative articles and industry testimonials to interactive maps, the website offers a wealth of resources to educate and inspire visitors.

Enhanced Accessibility: Optimized for seamless browsing across devices, the website ensures that users can access valuable information anytime, anywhere.

"We are excited to introduce our new website which demonstrates Free Flow's superior service and commitment to growing the wine-on-tap category, while making information more accessible to our partners," says Julia Tarazoff, Director of Marketing and Customer Success at Free Flow Wines. "Our goal is to provide a user-friendly platform that not only showcases our innovative offerings but also serves as an interactive, valuable resource to help expand awareness and the programs of our Winery, Distributor, and On-Premise Operator partners alike."

About Free Flow Wines

Free Flow Wines, the pioneer of premium wine on tap, aims to deliver the freshest, best tasting, most sustainable glass of wine. Free Flow's keg leasing, filling and logistics have allowed the wine and hospitality industries to move to a greener, fresher, better way to serve wine by the glass. Founded in 2009, Free Flow has more than 250 wine brands in keg, from wineries throughout the world. Premium wines in Free Flow kegs are available at restaurants, hotels, retail stores, sports and entertainment venues nationwide. Free Flow Wines currently has production facilities in Sonoma, California and Bayonne, New Jersey.

