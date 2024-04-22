Free Flow Wines Launches New Website Designed to Accelerate the Growth of Wine-On-Tap

Free Flow Wines Unveils New User-Friendly Website, Adding Tools for Wineries, Distributors, Operators, & Consumers
SONOMA, Calif., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Free Flow Wines proudly announces the launch of its new website, designed to look modern, professional, and to elevate the user experience. With a commitment to quality, service, innovation and sustainability, Free Flow Wines is thrilled to unveil a digital platform that integrates convenience with an intuitive journey into the world of wine kegging, wine on tap draft equipment and availability, and the benefits of reusable wine packaging.
The new website merges the tools and resources from Free Flow's former educational website, www.TryWineOnTap.com, under the Free Flow brand. The combined website also makes it easier for consumers to find wine-on-tap close to them and makes it easier for restaurants and hotels to find which wines are available in kegs in their local market. The website offers:
- Intuitive Navigation: Streamlined menus and user-friendly design ensure effortless exploration of Free Flow Wines' comprehensive range of services and solutions.
- Engaging Content: From informative articles and industry testimonials to interactive maps, the website offers a wealth of resources to educate and inspire visitors.
- Enhanced Accessibility: Optimized for seamless browsing across devices, the website ensures that users can access valuable information anytime, anywhere.
"We are excited to introduce our new website which demonstrates Free Flow's superior service and commitment to growing the wine-on-tap category, while making information more accessible to our partners," says Julia Tarazoff, Director of Marketing and Customer Success at Free Flow Wines. "Our goal is to provide a user-friendly platform that not only showcases our innovative offerings but also serves as an interactive, valuable resource to help expand awareness and the programs of our Winery, Distributor, and On-Premise Operator partners alike."
Experience the future of wine by-the-glass with Free Flow Wines. Visit us at www.freeflowwines.com.
About Free Flow Wines
Free Flow Wines, the pioneer of premium wine on tap, aims to deliver the freshest, best tasting, most sustainable glass of wine. Free Flow's keg leasing, filling and logistics have allowed the wine and hospitality industries to move to a greener, fresher, better way to serve wine by the glass. Founded in 2009, Free Flow has more than 250 wine brands in keg, from wineries throughout the world. Premium wines in Free Flow kegs are available at restaurants, hotels, retail stores, sports and entertainment venues nationwide. Free Flow Wines currently has production facilities in Sonoma, California and Bayonne, New Jersey.
Media Contact
Julia Tarazoff, Free Flow Wines, 1 4156261215, [email protected], https://freeflowwines.com/
SOURCE Free Flow Wines
