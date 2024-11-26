Free Fly Apparel Chooses Centric PLM to Fuel Growth and Efficiency Gains

The efficiencies in Centric PLM will allow us to capture any adjustments made to the current season and ensure they are carried over to future seasons. Post this

Head of Product at Free Fly, Chris Preston manages the entire product creation process including design, development, product management and inventory management. The company is going through strategic expansion, says Preston.

This is good news for the company but was pushing the limits of their legacy PLM. Says Preston, "Going from season to season in our former system required a lot of manual data entry. It's busywork that eats up bandwidth and we need to alleviate that."

Free Fly had already begun evaluating Centric PLM when Preston was hired. As the executive sponsor for PLM at a previous company, he was completely onboard. "We like the connectivity into other business systems like ERP's, design platforms and 3D functionality. Centric PLM's reporting function will provide us with invaluable insights from the data we input, giving us the ability to analyze line architecture, assortments buy plans and more, ultimately enhancing our strategic decision-making process."

A big reason for renewing Free Fly's tech is to streamline seasonal transitions in light of the pace of the company's growth. Preston shares that in a recent meeting, they reviewed multiple seasonal assortments in one marathon session. He says, "The efficiencies in Centric PLM will allow us to capture any adjustments made to the current season and ensure they are carried over to future seasons. It's the 'puts and takes' that come with growth, requiring a system that automates and tracks changes from season to season."

Preston also highlights the need for a solid data management foundation, "We want information to flow seamlessly from season to season and be able to access data easily as well as quickly inform our buying, planning or merchandising teams. Right now, all that work is manual and through discussions. We will use Centric to get to a foundational point and then build out from there."

Sustainability is another area of focus. Preston notes, "We don't have a virtual landing place for all the fibers and fabrics in our material library right now. To be able to go into Centric PLM and see all the styles that are utilizing a recycled fabric, for example, is key."

President of Centric Software, Fabrice Canonge says, "We are honored that Free Fly Apparel has selected us as their digital foundation technology. We eagerly anticipate the efficiencies that Free Fly will gain in data management, automation and season-to-season transition and look forward to partnering with them long into the future."

Free Fly Apparel is a Charleston-based performance clothing company specializing in unique bamboo material blends. Before launching in 2011, we spent over two years of research and development to come up with the softest performance fabrics imaginable. Our design philosophy is anchored in fun and adventure while superior design and craftsmanship remains our focus. Whether you're on the water, exploring the mountains or hitting the gym, we're confident this will quickly become your favorite shirt. Free Fly's products are sold throughout 600+ specialty stores (domestic and international) and they are also available through our website at http://www.freeflyapparel.com.

