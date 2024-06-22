Free infographic from UK Feather Flags tells the story of the England kit

UK Feather Flags has created a fun and free infographic charting the story of the England shirt from its beginnings to the current controversial offering. Post this

"With so much furore over the recent England kit changes by Nike, including the addition of inclusive colours to represent all sections of society, we wanted to show that the England kit has always been one that evolves with the times," explains Josh Candy, Director of UK Feather Flags.

"We want to focus on the team and what the shirt has always represented. Our infographic, which is free for everyone to share, shows the only thing that's stayed the same in over 150 years is the Three Lions crest. Styles come and go, but the England shirt will always symbolise the best this country has to offer," he adds.

The evolution of the England shirt

The infographic provides a clear and simple visual representation of the England kit and includes iconic designs like the 1966 World Cup Home and Away shirts. As you scroll through the decades, you can see how the fashion of the day has influenced design changes, especially during the 1980s and '90s.

Little details, such as the repositioning of the crest in the centre of the chest in 1998, caused as much of an uproar at the time as the new 2024 design has today. But the England shirt has always been far more than just a fashion statement. It represents one nation uniting behind its team and showing its support in the national and international football arena.

Why an infographic?

With years of experience in branding and design, UK Feather Flags understands how vital a visual representation of a beloved symbol is. Try describing the St George flag, for example, and all you can really say is that it's red and white. However, by showing an image, everyone can immediately see the design and what it symbolises without words.

UK Feather Flags has tried to convey this in their England football shirt infographic, capturing 150 years of design into a single set of images that everyone can understand. The new England Euro 2024 shirt design, which focuses on inclusion for everyone, inspired this free-to-use infographic.

"We believe the infographic is a fantastic teaching aid for graphic design classes, inclusion lessons for young people, and for those who may not be comfortable reading pages of text," explains Josh Candy. "As the saying goes, 'a picture is worth a thousand words'. Our infographic is also a fun way for England fans to see how their team's shirts have changed over the years," he adds.

To see the England kit history infographic click this link - https://www.uk-featherflags.co.uk/blog/england-kit-history/

