Free local journalism fuels growth as A-Town Daily News reaches 4,000 subscribers

The A-Town Daily News has surpassed 4,000 email subscribers, setting a new record and underscoring its growth as a leading source of local news for Atascadero and nearby communities.
ATASCADERO, Calif., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The A-Town Daily News announced today it has surpassed 4,000 email subscribers, marking a new all-time high for the publication and highlighting its continued growth as a primary source of local news for Atascadero and surrounding communities.
The publication has steadily expanded its digital readership over the past year. In 2024, the site recorded more than 170,000 pageviews and now reaches more than 6,000 followers on Facebook. The news site provides daily local reporting and offers free email subscriptions to keep residents informed on breaking news and community updates.
A-Town Daily News covers crime, politics, community happenings, events, opinion pieces, obituaries, and more, focusing on timely, factual reporting relevant to Atascadero residents. The publication was founded to offer a trusted local news source during a time when smaller communities across the country have seen a decline in consistent news coverage.
"We are very proud to reach this milestone," said owner Beth Brennan. "Every new subscriber increases the reach of local journalism in Atascadero. Our goal is to provide news people can rely on, and the response from the community shows how important it is to have a free and accessible source of daily reporting."
A-Town Daily News remains free to read and free to subscribe. Brennan said keeping local news available to everyone is a priority, especially as more outlets transition to paid-access models.
"Accessible news strengthens the community," Brennan said. "People deserve to know what is happening in their own town without barriers. We are grateful for our readers and look forward to serving even more households in the years ahead."
A-Town Daily News also publishes contributions from members of the community, including press releases, event announcements, and letters to the editor. New stories are posted every day, and subscribers receive a morning email with the latest headlines.
Residents can visit the site at atowndailynews.com for updates on city government, law enforcement activity, local events, schools, local business announcements, and more.
Website: https://atowndailynews.com/ Subscribe for free: https://atowndailynews.com/subscribe/
Media Contact
Jacquelyn Iddings, Access Publishing, 8052269890, [email protected]
SOURCE A-Town Daily News
Share this article