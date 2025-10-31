Free local journalism fuels growth as A-Town Daily News reaches 4,000 subscribers

Subscriber count sets new record for local news outlet. Post this

A-Town Daily News covers crime, politics, community happenings, events, opinion pieces, obituaries, and more, focusing on timely, factual reporting relevant to Atascadero residents. The publication was founded to offer a trusted local news source during a time when smaller communities across the country have seen a decline in consistent news coverage.

"We are very proud to reach this milestone," said owner Beth Brennan. "Every new subscriber increases the reach of local journalism in Atascadero. Our goal is to provide news people can rely on, and the response from the community shows how important it is to have a free and accessible source of daily reporting."

A-Town Daily News remains free to read and free to subscribe. Brennan said keeping local news available to everyone is a priority, especially as more outlets transition to paid-access models.

"Accessible news strengthens the community," Brennan said. "People deserve to know what is happening in their own town without barriers. We are grateful for our readers and look forward to serving even more households in the years ahead."

A-Town Daily News also publishes contributions from members of the community, including press releases, event announcements, and letters to the editor. New stories are posted every day, and subscribers receive a morning email with the latest headlines.

Residents can visit the site at atowndailynews.com for updates on city government, law enforcement activity, local events, schools, local business announcements, and more.

