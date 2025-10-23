Free Native American Heritage Month Festival in South Florida

The American Indigenous Arts Celebration is one of the best opportunities to experience Native culture, living traditions, and artistry in one place Post this

Fashion lovers will experience two unforgettable runway moments. On Friday, guests will enjoy a showcase by students of the Ahfachkee School and on Saturday a featured fashion show by Seminole designer Lenora Roberts.

Additional highlights include a live painting demonstration by Seminole artist Elgin Jumper, hoop dance workshop with world-renowned Tony Duncan, Mexican Cultural Academy Dance exhibits presented by Ameyal Productions, plus meet and greet the new Miss Florida Seminole and Junior Miss Seminole 2025.

Throughout the event, visitors can shop from authentic Native craft vendors and artists, enjoy traditional food vendors, and take advantage of free admission to the Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum, home to an extraordinary collection of Seminole history and culture.

"The American Indigenous Arts Celebration is one of the best opportunities to experience Native culture, living traditions, and artistry in one place," said Museum Director, Gordon Wareham. "It is both a celebration and an invitation to learn, connect, and honor Indigenous heritage."

For more information, please visit https://www.ahtahthiki.com/AIAC/ or call (863) 902-1113.

