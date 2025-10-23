Free Native American Heritage Month Festival in South Florida

The Seminole Tribe of Florida's Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum to host the American Indigenous Arts Celebration during Native American Heritage Month in November. Art, Food, Wildlife Shows, and Family-Friendly Activities Bring Indigenous Culture to Life
CLEWISTON, Fla., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum proudly announces the return of the American Indigenous Arts Celebration (AIAC) on Friday, November 7, and Saturday, November 8, 2025, on the museum's festival grounds in Big Cypress from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. This vibrant two-day festival is free to attend with free parking and promises a dynamic showcase of Native arts, culture, and heritage.
The celebration begins with a Grand Entry Powwow led by Seminole Medicine Man Bobby Henry, Tribal dignitaries, Native drummers, dancers, and hoop dance performers. Visitors will be immersed in cultural traditions while enjoying a schedule packed with entertainment for the whole family including Pharaoh's Wildlife Kingdom critter show, alligator wrestling with Billy Walker, Powwow dancers & Native drummers, and hoop dance competition.
Fashion lovers will experience two unforgettable runway moments. On Friday, guests will enjoy a showcase by students of the Ahfachkee School and on Saturday a featured fashion show by Seminole designer Lenora Roberts.
Additional highlights include a live painting demonstration by Seminole artist Elgin Jumper, hoop dance workshop with world-renowned Tony Duncan, Mexican Cultural Academy Dance exhibits presented by Ameyal Productions, plus meet and greet the new Miss Florida Seminole and Junior Miss Seminole 2025.
Throughout the event, visitors can shop from authentic Native craft vendors and artists, enjoy traditional food vendors, and take advantage of free admission to the Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum, home to an extraordinary collection of Seminole history and culture.
"The American Indigenous Arts Celebration is one of the best opportunities to experience Native culture, living traditions, and artistry in one place," said Museum Director, Gordon Wareham. "It is both a celebration and an invitation to learn, connect, and honor Indigenous heritage."
For more information, please visit https://www.ahtahthiki.com/AIAC/ or call (863) 902-1113.
