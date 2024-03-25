Free Online Summit to Reveal Common Toxins Found in Homes and Ways to Reduce Them April 22-28, 2024

The My Healthy Home Online Summit, April 22-28, 2024, will feature topics such as: how to test your home for environmental hazards, how AI tools and sensors can monitor homes for allergens, and how small changes to daily habits can mitigate toxins both at work and home. Post this

The online summit, presented in partnership with HealthMeans, the go-to resource for integrative, functional-based health information, will run from Earth Day (April 22, 2024) through Sunday, April 28, and will feature topics such as:

How to test your home for environmental hazards

How AI tools and sensors can monitor homes for allergens

What it means for your house to "breathe" and why that matters

How small changes to daily habits can mitigate toxins both at work and home

How building science and holistic construction is changing the way homes are built

What public policy issues are affecting home environments

"Indoor environments can harbor toxins and health hazards that are often overlooked, and our homes are becoming increasingly unhealthy," says Blazovsky, CEO/founder of My Healthy Home®. "Homes that are not properly maintained and cleaned for toxins can lead to a plethora of problems that contribute to health issues. Fortunately, changes to your living and working environment can provide you with the opportunity to improve your health and prevent disease."

Of the 40+ home health experts Blazovsky has gathered for this event include several board-certified physicians, including Dr. Elena Villanueva, co-author of The Longevity Code; Dr. Jack Wolfson, known as America's #1 natural heart doctor; and Dr. Dale Bredesen, the nation's top Alzheimer's research pioneer; and many others. Industry leaders include Dr. Magda Havas, a leading expert in electromagnetic fields (EMF) and electromagnetic radiation (EMR); Emily Mottram, functional architecture expert; and Nora El-Khouri Spencer, a Certified Aging in Place Specialist; and more.

Participants will hear from several special guests, including:

Bruce and Caroline Somers, son and daughter-in-law of the late actress-turned wellness expert Suzanne Somers, will speak about the intricacies of toxic chemical regulation, the importance of non-toxic cleaning and personal care products, why indoor air is significantly more toxic than outside air, and how they got into the healthy home industry – including the inspiration of their mother's book, TOX‐SICK: From Toxic to Not Sick, an expose on the immediate and long-term dangers of living in a world that has become increasingly toxic to our health.

Robert Soler, co-founder and chief scientist at BIOS Lighting. Prior to his work at BIOS, he was the Subject Matter Expert for NASA's circadian lighting system to synchronize astronauts to a 24-hour cycle on board the International Space Station. He received a fellowship from the National Science Foundation (NSF) and currently serves on the light advisory committee for the International WELL Building Standard. He will speak about the health implications of artificial lighting: short-term vs. long-term risks.

Joseph Lstiburek, PhD, founding principal of Building Science Corporation, whose commitment to advancing the building industry has had a lasting impact on building codes and practices throughout the world, particularly in the areas of air barriers, vapor barriers, and vented and unvented roof assemblies. The Wall Street Journal has described him as "the dean of North American building science." Dr. Lstiburek holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering, a Master of Engineering in Civil Engineering, and a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Building Science. He will speak about how to make homes healthier by reducing mold and volatile organic compounds.

Jonathan Lipman, the United States' preeminent practitioner of Vedic – or Vastu – architecture, and New York Times-praised author. He has guest lectured on architecture at Harvard, Yale, Columbia, Stanford, and Cornell, as well as the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, the National Building Museum in Washington, DC, and the Renwick Gallery and the Cooper-Hewitt Gallery at the Smithsonian, and many more. He will speak about Vastu design – integrating natural law into architecture.

Participants will also enjoy giveaways (such as air and water quality home testing kits, air purifiers, dehumidifiers and healthy beauty and nontoxic cleaning products) as well as discounts, special offers, and free downloadable content from several of the event sponsors, which include: The Energy Blueprint, Bone Coach™, Safe Living Technologies®, Airmada™ Drying Solutions, Thermasol®, SWAT Environmental, uHoo, Santa-Fe™ Indoor Air Quality Solutions, SuzanneSomers.com, Enthalpy Analytical, LLC, WellisAir™, National Testing Laboratories, Ltd., EcoSense®, and BIOS Lighting.

Join the experts April 22-28, 2024, to discover how to create a home for you and your family that fosters health and promotes a healthier planet! Participants who sign up at this link, https://bit.ly/MyHealthyHomeSummit can attend as many sessions as they like, and can pay a low fee of $99 to get permanent access to the videos after the event ends.

For more information contact Caroline Blazovsky at 866-743-8563 or email [email protected].

About Caroline Blazovsky and My Healthy Home®

America's Healthy Home Expert® and CEO/founder of My Healthy Home®, Caroline Blazovsky is a media personality, environmental residential consultant and entrepreneur who is nationally recognized as one of the top home experts in the U.S. Her focus is working with physicians, homeowners, other building professionals and the public to improve wellness through home environments.

Blazovsky is a council‐certified mold remediator, environmental allergen consultant and indoor environmentalist investigator with graduate Sustainable Design education from Boston Architectural College. She is also credentialed through the National Environmental Health Association as a healthy homes specialist. She also studied public health at the University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine. She is a board member of the Council for Accredited Certification (ACAC) responsible for creating indoor air quality professional credentialing as well as being a committee member, keynote speaker and scientific contributor for the national Indoor Air Quality Association (IAQA).

