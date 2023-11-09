Free Roof Giveaway in High Springs' by Worthmann Roofing and Gutters

Worthmann Construction announces its 4th annual Free Roof Giveaway in High Springs, FL. This heartwarming initiative aims to gift a new roof to one deserving homeowner, reinforcing Worthmann's dedication to community support. Previous winners have cited the giveaway as life-changing. The local community is encouraged to apply and partake in the celebration. For details and applications, visit Worthmann Roofing. Contact Eli Ott at (352) 663-5894 or [email protected] for more information.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In what's become a much-anticipated act of generosity, Worthmann Roofing and Gutters is laying a foundation of hope with its fourth annual Free Roof Giveaway in High Springs. The event not only promises to gift a well-deserving family a vital home improvement but also underscores the company's commitment to giving to their community.

Residents are already vying for the chance to replace their weathered shingles and secure their homes, as Worthmann pledges to cover the total cost of a new roof for one fortunate homeowner. Applications are pouring by the hundreds in for the chance at what has become a life-changing gift for previous winners.

"We love giving back, and we look forward to continuing giving free roofs away in the future," General Manager Eli Ott said. "We saw a need in the community for affordable, high-quality roofs, so we decided this is the least we can do for an amazing community that embraced us."

Last year's winner, a local mother, remarked, "On Christmas day, they had called and said I won a new roof. I really thought this whole thing was a joke. It is a blessing. Knowing my family will be safe for the next 20 years means the world to me. Family is everything to me, so for my babies to be safe makes me beyond grateful."

As this philanthropic initiative unfolds, Worthmann Roofing and Gutters stands at the forefront, not only as a provider of quality roofing solutions but as a pillar of community support. In a time when home means more than ever, Worthmann's mission resonates deeply with the values of High Springs residents.

A Celebration of Community and Craftsmanship

The 2024 Free Roof Giveaway isn't just an event; it's a celebration of the spirit of High Springs. Worthmann Roofing and Gutters invites the entire community to witness the ceremony where the winner will be revealed, and the air will be filled with the sounds of hope being hammered home.

For more information on the Free Roof Giveaway and to apply, please visit the application page on Worthmann Roofing and Gutters' website.

About Worthmann Roofing and Gutters

Established in 2014, Worthmann Roofing and Gutters has solidified its reputation as a leading provider of premium exterior home improvements in High Springs and the surrounding areas. With an unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Worthmann not only installs roofs—they fortify futures.

Contact Information:

Eli Ott, General Manager

Worthmann Roofing and Gutters

Phone: (352) 663-5894

Email: [email protected]

Address: 1731 NW 6th St, Gainesville, FL 32609

Media Contact

Eli Ott, Worthmann Roofing and Gutters, 1 (352) 663-5894, [email protected]

