Free Virtual Church Mental Health Summit on World Mental Health Day, October 10th

On-demand sessions will address mental health issues—from leadership wellbeing to strategies for pastoral care—that matter most to church leaders. This free event gives access to top-tier training for everyone. (Laura Howe, Hope Made Strong) Tweet this

"Over 5,000 church leaders from over 80 countries participated in last year's summit, and the summit is on track to significantly exceed those numbers, highlighting the growing awareness and need for effective mental health care in churches in the United States and around the globe," said Dr. Jamie Aten, Co-Founder of Spiritual First Aid. "We're thrilled to partner with Hope Made Strong and Rosemead School of Psychology for the Church Mental Health Summit."

"It's an honor and privilege to collaborate with Spiritual First Aid and Rosemead School of Psychology in presenting a gathering of world-class speakers, pastors, and those with lived experience to equip the local church around the globe to support mental health in their churches and communities," said Laura Howe of Hope Made Strong. "On-demand sessions will address mental health issues—from leadership wellbeing to strategies for pastoral care—that matter most to church leaders. This free event gives access to top-tier training for everyone."

By attending the Church Mental Health Summit, participants will be equipped with practical tools, engage with biblically-based resources, and learn research-developed strategies to support mental health. The summit's presentations are organized into 4 tracks: Church Health, Community Health, Leadership Health, and Missions/Culture. Sessions are open to all participants for free on October 10th.

"We're grateful to help present the Church Mental Health Summit," said Chris Adams, Executive Director, Mental Health & the Church Initiative, Biola's Rosemead School of Psychology. "It's a great fit for us at Rosemead, where our relational ethos, degree program design, and integrative coursework challenge students to grow personally and professionally throughout their time here. The Rosemead Mental Health and the Church Initiative represents Rosemead's ongoing commitment to equip students to meet the needs of Christian leaders, congregations, and communities around the world."

Participants can join the 50+ presenters for uplifting messages of hope and practical resources that will educate and encourage them to better serve their churches and care for their communities. Sample speakers include:

Dr. Jamie Aten - Co-Founder of Spiritual First Aid and Co-Director of the Humanitarian Disaster Institute at Wheaton College

- Co-Founder of Spiritual First Aid and Co-Director of the Humanitarian Disaster Institute at Kent Annan - Co-Founder of Spiritual First Aid and Co-Director of the Humanitarian Disaster Institute at Wheaton College

- Co-Founder of Spiritual First Aid and Co-Director of the Humanitarian Disaster Institute at Dr. Karl Benzio - Medical Director, American Association of Christian Counselors (AACC)

- Medical Director, American Association of Christian Counselors (AACC) David Kim - Pastor, Author, and Speaker

- Pastor, Author, and Speaker Laura Howe - Founder, Hope Made Strong

- Founder, Hope Made Strong Chris Adams - Executive Director, Mental Health & the Church Initiative, Biola's Rosemead School of Psychology

- Executive Director, Mental Health & the Church Initiative, of Psychology Dr. Gregg Jantz - Founder, The Center-A Place of HOPE

- Founder, The Center-A Place of HOPE Dr. Edward Ng - Registered Psychologist and Founder, Eastgate Project

- Registered Psychologist and Founder, Eastgate Project Thad Austin - Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives and Congregational Engagement, Duke University

- Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives and Congregational Engagement, Marty Sawyers - President and CEO, Full Strength Network

- President and CEO, Full Strength Network Brad Hoefs - Founder and Executive Director, Fresh Hope

- Founder and Executive Director, Fresh Hope Dr. Andrew Blackwood - CEO and Founder, The Healing Communications Centre

- CEO and Founder, The Healing Communications Centre Dr. Josephine Kim - Founding Board Member, Mustard Seed Generation

- Founding Board Member, Mustard Seed Generation Toni Collier - Founder, Broken Crayons Still Color

- Founder, Broken Crayons Still Color John Swinton - Professor in Practical Theology, University of Aberdeen

- Professor in Practical Theology, Joe Padilla - Co-Founder and CEO, Mental Health Grace Alliance

- Co-Founder and CEO, Mental Health Grace Alliance Mike Foster - President, The Primal Question Company

- President, The Primal Question Company Kadi Cole - Author, Consultant, Speaker

Dr Kristi Gaultiere - Author, Therapist, Spiritual Director, and Co-Founder of Soul Shepherding

- Author, Therapist, Spiritual Director, and Co-Founder of Soul Shepherding Dr. Dave Anderson - President and CEO, Gracism Global

To register for the summit or learn more, visit ChurchMentalHealthSummit.com.

About the presenting sponsors:

Hope Made Strong is passionate about creating biblically-rooted, culturally relevant, and highly practical resources for ministry leaders who serve their community through care ministries. Through online courses, custom consulting, events, and The Care Ministry Podcast, Hope Made Strong equips church staff members to care for their communities without burning out. For more info, visit https://hopemadestrong.org/.

Spiritual First Aid is an 8-session certification course that teaches frontline peer-to-peer spiritual and emotional care and trauma-informed best practices using the BLESS CPR framework. Participants learn how to care well for adults, adolescents, and children who are struggling with issues ranging from mild stress to mass trauma. Stop worrying if you did enough to help, and feel confident in the care you give. For more info, visit http://www.spiritualfirstaid.org.

Rosemead School of Psychology is a top psychology school for Christians who want to integrate their faith with their field. Students learn from respected professors committed to integrating psychology and theology, bringing together the scientific, research-driven study of human behavior with biblical perspectives on human flourishing. In the process, they will be equipped with knowledge and skills for professional roles in clinical psychology, therapy, counseling, teaching, and research. For more info, visit https://www.biola.edu/rosemead.

Media Contact

Dena Dyer, Spiritual First Aid, 1 4127167065, [email protected], http://www.spiritualfirstaid.org

SOURCE Spiritual First Aid