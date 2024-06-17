Free-Web-Analytics Unveils Comprehensive SaaS Platform for Enhanced Web Metrics

Bringing Business Intelligence and Security under One Roof

AHRENSFELDE, Germany, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Free-Web-Analytics announces the launch of its all-in-one SaaS platform designed to transform how businesses manage web analytics, security, and performance. This new tool integrates essential services such as business visitor detection, keyword ranking, session recording, and web security into a single, user-friendly interface.

Unlike conventional analytics tools that focus solely on basic data tracking, Free-Web-Analytics extends its capabilities to provide advanced features tailored for businesses aiming to optimize their online presence. The platform is crafted to assist B2B companies by not only tracking visitor statistics but also identifying potential business clients who visit the user's website. This unique feature includes access to contact data, enabling direct engagement with prospective customers.

Key Features Introduced:

1. Business Visitor Detection - Automatically identifies potential business clients visiting the user's website, providing crucial contact information to facilitate outreach and enhance lead generation.

2. Keyword Ranking - Delivers detailed insights into the user's website's position on search engine result pages (SERPs), including competitor analysis, helping to refine SEO strategies and improve visibility.

3. Session Recording - Offers a playback feature for every visitor session, displaying mouse movements and clicks, which helps in pinpointing areas where users face difficulties interacting with the company's site.

4. Website Security and Performance - Ensures the safety and efficiency of online platforms by scanning for outdated software libraries and suggesting updates. It also measures various performance metrics of the user's website, providing actionable insights for improvement.

Ease of Use and Accessibility

Free-Web-Analytics is committed to simplicity, ensuring that its comprehensive toolkit is easily accessible to users of all skill levels. Whether you are a seasoned marketer or a new business owner, the intuitive dashboard and clear metrics make web analytics straightforward and actionable.

The integration of heatmaps further enhances the platform's utility, offering visual representations of user engagement and behavior on the user's website. This feature allows businesses to optimize page layouts and improve user experience based on actual interaction data.

As businesses increasingly rely on digital channels, the need for robust, integrated web analytics solutions becomes critical. Free-Web-Analytics addresses this need by providing a versatile tool that not only tracks but also analyzes and secures business data effectively.

For more information or to register for a free trial, please visit https://www.free-web-analytics.com/en.

