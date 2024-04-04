Free Workshop from Security Risk Advisors Empowers Organizations to Select Optimal OT Security Tools

Security Risk Advisors (SRA) announces the launch of their OT/XIoT Detection Selection Workshop, a complimentary offering designed to assist organizations in selecting the most suitable operational technology (OT) security tools for their unique environments.

PHILADELPHIA, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Security Risk Advisors (SRA) announces the launch of their OT/XIoT Detection Selection Workshop, a complimentary offering designed to assist organizations in selecting the most suitable operational technology (OT) security tools for their unique environments.

Led by seasoned OT/XioT security consultants, the workshop provides participants with an invaluable opportunity to gain insights into available OT/XIoT detection solutions and identify those best aligned with their specific needs.