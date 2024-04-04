Free Workshop from Security Risk Advisors Empowers Organizations to Select Optimal OT Security Tools

Security Risk Advisors (SRA) announces the launch of their OT/XIoT Detection Selection Workshop, a complimentary offering designed to assist organizations in selecting the most suitable operational technology (OT) security tools for their unique environments.
PHILADELPHIA, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Security Risk Advisors (SRA) announces the launch of their OT/XIoT Detection Selection Workshop, a complimentary offering designed to assist organizations in selecting the most suitable operational technology (OT) security tools for their unique environments.
Led by seasoned OT/XioT security consultants, the workshop provides participants with an invaluable opportunity to gain insights into available OT/XIoT detection solutions and identify those best aligned with their specific needs.
In today's increasingly interconnected digital landscape, the importance of choosing the right OT security tools cannot be overstated. These tools serve as the first line of defense against cyber threats targeting critical industrial processes and infrastructure. Making informed decisions significantly impacts an organization's ability to mitigate threats and protect its assets.
During the half-day consultation, participants will delve deep into their OT security environments, examining current tools and analyzing their OT infrastructure. The free workshop will result in personalized recommendations of the best-fit solutions from leading industry vendors.
"We recognize the importance of selecting the right OT security tools," says Jason Rivera, Director of OT/XIoT Security at SRA. "Our workshop empowers organizations to make informed decisions, ensuring that their OT/XioT security toolset is finely curated to meet their unique needs."
Submit your application at https://sra.io/ot-workshop.
About Security Risk Advisors
Security Risk Advisors offers Purple Teams, Cloud Security, Penetration Testing, OT Security and 24x7x365 Cybersecurity Operations. Based in Philadelphia, SRA operates across the USA, Ireland and Australia.
