Free Workshop: Life Insurance - Safety Net & Wealth Builder

This informative session takes place Saturday, September 21st, from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM Central Time at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center (2901 Pennsylvania Ave. Building E - Senior Center Room, Dallas, TX 75215).

Learn how life insurance can be both:

A safety net: Protect your loved ones financially in the event of your passing.

A wealth builder: Utilize life insurance as a valuable financial tool for the future.

Get Expert Insights from Adam Keller

Seasoned expert Adam Keller will guide you through the intricacies of life insurance. You'll gain a clear understanding of different types, benefits, and how to choose the policy best suited to your specific needs.

Quote from Clifton Ellis Johnson, Founder of EMPOWER Series:

"At EMPOWER Series, we believe life insurance shouldn't be a mystery. This workshop empowers you with the knowledge to make informed decisions and secure your financial future."

Join Us In-Person or Virtually!

In-Person: Enjoy refreshments and networking opportunities at the workshop location.

Virtual: Can't attend in person? Watch the live stream on EMPOWER Series' YouTube and Facebook channels starting at 10:30 AM .

Secure your spot for this valuable workshop at https://empowerseries.networkforgood.com/events/75890-life-insurance-your-safety-net-and-wealth-builder-in-person-virtual.

About EMPOWER Series

EMPOWER Series is a non-profit organization (501(c)(3)) dedicated to empowering individuals through financial literacy and personal development. They offer free, accessible workshops and programs designed to equip individuals with the knowledge and tools needed to thrive in all areas of life.

Website: www.empowerseries.com

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/empowerseries

Clifton Ellis Johnson, EMPOWER Series, Inc., 1 214-636-7516, [email protected], https://www.empowerseries.com/

