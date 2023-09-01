Freed-Hardeman Employees Recognized for Anniversary Years of Serving Students

"What a blessing it is that God continues to provide one of the greatest resources that we have to offer students: our human resources." Tweet this

Those being recognized for five years of service were: Juanita Alexander, dining services; Larry Arick, estate planning and regional development; Victor Barham, dining services; Jennifer Bell, admissions; James Biggs, admissions; Renee Burton, dining services; Dr. Amy Downey, education; Ashley Estes, education; Aaron Hancock, community engagement; Jose Luis Jimenez Espinosa, dining services; Carolyn Johnson, dining services; Roy Malecha, social work; Hailey Malone, academic support; Clarence McNeal, dining services; Michael McNeal, dining services; Brenda Mitchell, dining services; Curtis Morrison, dining services; Dr. Ashley Prentice, physical therapy; Chris Ramey, alumni engagement; Ruth Simpson, facilities; Maria Santos Solorio, dining services; and Dr. Loren Warf, English.

Those who have completed 10 years of consecutive service are: Dr. Matt Barker, communication; Dr. Matt Cook, biblical studies; Dr. Aarek Farmer, education; Wendy Gean, biology; Randall Harris, church engagement; Dr. Brandon Lanciloti, accounting; Amber Milner, residence life; Geovana Morales, facilities; Sarah Pierce, nursing; and Holly Rowsey, instructional innovation.

Reggie Barham, facilities; Brian Bundren, art; Michael Burton, facilities; Dr. Kenan Casey, computer science; and Ryan Malecha, community engagement, were honored for 15 years of work at FHU.

Dr. Dana Baldwin, behavioral sciences; Jeff Dove, information technology; Dr. Lee Hibbett, marketing; Summer Judd, financial services; Dr. Kevin Moore, biblical studies; and Neil Segars, English, were presented gifts for 20 years.

Additionally, Dr. Karen Cypress, education; Dr. Sharen Cypress, education; Jud Davis, photography; Jill Jackson, education; and Natalie Zlatovich, college of arts and sciences, were celebrated for reaching the 25-year milestone.

Dr. Paul Fader, biology; Karen Hobbs, library; and Dr. Greg Massey, history, were recognized for 30 years of employment, while Dr. Janine Dunlap, communication, and Donna Steele, office of the president, were honored for 35.

Finally, the dedication of both Dr. Milton Sewell, office of the chancellor, and Shirley Eaton, library, were honored for 40 and 45 years of service, respectively.

Dr. Charles Vires, provost, announced each honoree, as Shannon presented them with tokens of appreciation. The audience of peers congratulated the honorees for their years of service with robust applause.

