Freed-Hardeman University Appoints Dr. Matthew Guy to Its Board of Trustees

As a 2004 summa cum laude graduate of FHU, Guy earned his Bachelor of Science in biology as an Honors College Scholar. Upon graduating as valedictorian of his medical school class, Guy completed six years of specialized post-doctoral instruction, achieving board certification and fellowship training in diagnostic radiology. He has authored numerous peer-reviewed articles in medical journals, with notable publications in the "American Journal of Roentgenology" and "Clinical Nuclear Medicine."

Guy serves as the chief interpreting physician for two diagnostic imaging centers, where he leads teams in delivering high quality medical imaging services. A seasoned leader, he excels in fostering leadership development and strategic growth initiatives. In addition to his clinical roles, Guy contributes to the spiritual training and empowerment of Christian youth, serving as vice chairman of the Lads to Leaders Board of Directors.

He currently resides in South Carolina alongside his wife, Lacey (formerly Carroll, FHU '05), and their two children, Lily and Caleb. He is an active member of the Church of Christ at Gold Hill Road in Fort Mill, where he serves as a deacon.

"I am deeply committed to Freed-Hardeman University's mission," Guy said of his appointment. "As a trustee, my prayerful objective is to help ensure that FHU continues to provide a rock-solid academic foundation rooted in God's word, enabling its students to become strong spiritual leaders everywhere, from the living room to the classroom, boardroom and operating room."

FHU Board of Trustees Chairman Scott E. Latham added that members are looking forward to working with Guy. "We are grateful for his passion about the mission of FHU and his desire to connect aspiring young people with the university," he said.

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson and Memphis, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.

