Freed-Hardeman University Launches Webpage for Feedback and Applications in Presidential Succession Process

I'm grateful to our Chairman of the Board Scott Latham for his confidence in my fellow committee members and me as we work to bring the best possible candidates before the full board. Post this

In addition to providing a place for submitting applications at fhu.edu/succession, the Presidential Succession Committee invites all members of the FHU family to share their thoughts on the qualities needed in the next president. While names and emails are welcome, they are not required. Feedback will be shared anonymously with only the six members of the committee.

Law also reflected on the accomplishments of current FHU President David R. Shannon, whose tenure has marked a period of significant spiritual and institutional growth for the university.

"Under President Shannon's leadership — and through the work of his leadership team, faculty and staff — we've seen record enrollment, record retention and a deepening of our spiritual and academic mission," Law said. "More than $50 million has been invested in capital improvements through the FHU NEXT campaign, more than $24 million has been added to our endowment, and new academic programs are equipping students for lives of purpose and service."

He continued, "David and Tracie Shannon have led with humility and strength, seeking God's guidance in every step. We are truly grateful for the impact they continue making on our university and on so many lives."

"We are confident that God, who has blessed Freed-Hardeman University for more than 150 years, will once again provide the right leader at the right time," Law said. "Thank you for continuing to walk this journey with us. May we move forward together with gratitude, faith and purpose — for His glory."

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson and Memphis, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.

